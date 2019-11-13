To liberally paraphrase Larry Gatlin, “it don’t matter at all where you’ve played before, the playoffs are a brand new game.”
For the Navarro Panthers, that will begin on Thursday night in San Antonio when they meet the Crystal City Javelinas (5-5) in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Panthers just finished a 10-0 regular season, the only Class 4A-II team in their region to accomplish that feat this year. They would seem to be an odds-on favorite against the Javelinas, who placed fourth in District 14A-II.
Navarro head coach Rod Blount doesn’t believe any of that matters now.
“The playoffs don’t care how you got there,” he said. “It’s about what you do when you do get there. Everybody is 0-0 now and you have to go out and perform at your best every week.”
The Panthers have been successful in recent playoff runs. They have won every first-round game since 2012 and reached the third round every year since 2015. They are 11-4 in the playoffs since 2015.
But Crystal City has had success in the postseason. They have won their first-round game against Navarro’s district rivals in each of the past three seasons — twice defeating Llano and last year downing Wimberley.
The Javelinas’ strength appears to be their defense. They scored three touchdowns in district play and Blount said they make teams work for all they get.
He said tackle Juan Urrabazo “is a big, quick guy who you have to get on and stay on.” He also said linebackers Sonny Coronado and Brandon Perez play with a lot of discipline.
Offensively, the Javelinas have struggled more this year with an average of less than 13 points per game. But Blount said that their option offense is always just one missed defensive assignment away from making a big play. Tailback Justin Bonilla and quarterback Nathaniel Mata are the two main threats in the offense. Blount said that Mata had a 90-yard touchdown run called back last week against Hondo.
Blount said he would like his own team to play with more disciplined football and cut down on penalties.
“We’re letting our hands get away from us and getting holding calls,” he said. “It’s putting us in bad situations. We’ve been moving the football but not finishing drives and the majority of times that was due to penalties.”
Kickoffs is set for 7 p.m. (note the earlier than usual starting time) at Edgewood Memorial Stadium in San Antonio. The Panthers will be the visiting team.
It will be the first ever meeting between the schools. The winner will meet the winner of the Orange Grove-Rio Hondo game that will take place on Friday night in Falfurrias.
Scot Kibbe is a regular contributor to the Seguin Gazette. He has covered Navarro football for 28 years.
