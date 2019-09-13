For the fourth straight week, the Marion Bulldogs (1-1) will face a similar offense as they host their first home game of the season versus the Blanco Panthers.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Stadium in Marion.
Head coach Ryne Miller is happy to be playing at home this week.
“We were on the road the first two weeks, so we finally get to play at home for the first time this season,” Miller said. “When you spend time on the road like that, it kind of switches up your routine and schedule. So the coaches and kids, and I’m sure the fans are excited to stay home too.”
Marion was able to stop the Slot-T rushing attack in their final scrimmage and in the fist week of the season, but had trouble last week with cross county rival Navarro.
“They are a really good football team,” Miller said. “I thought we did a lot of good things, we finished strong, and our kids never got down and fought the whole game.”
Jake Burris, who suffered a knee injury in the loss, is scheduled for surgery and is out for the season.
The Panthers (1-1) come in with another variation of a run first attack, the Wing -T. Blanco lost in week one to Lago Vista, but rebounded last week with 42-13 win over Austin St. Michael.
“When you’ve seen a variation of the same offense the last four weeks, you are not doing so much teaching,” Miller said. “They know where to line up, so we are working more on fundamentals and personnel. We’re getting to the point where we are more repetitive and seeing a lot more reps.”
Marion will have to stop dual-threat quarterback Baylor Smith, who has six touchdowns and nearly 700 yards of total offense in his first two games.
“For the third or fourth week in row, we’re going to see some kind of Wing-T, Slot-T team,” Miller said. "They're going to run the ball, keeping everybody in tight.
“They have a pretty good quarterback. He’s athletic and can throw the ball too.”
Offensively, the coach is looking for his Bulldogs to be a more constant threat.
“We would appreciate more consistency,” Miller said. “We want to move the chains, and also want to get down and score touchdowns. We feel like we have a great game plan in place to put the guys in more situations where we can be successful.”
Marion’s passing attack has been solid, as quarterback Zach Goodwin has 24 completions and two touchdowns through the first two games.
The running attack has been spotty, with just 126 rushing yards (2.2 avg.) for the season. Goodwin leads all rushers for the Bulldogs with 60 yards for the season.
Samuel Montoya, Ray Rayos, Cade Baumann and Jacob Devora have scored offensively for the Bulldogs this season.
Jarrett Fennell returned an interception for a touchdown for the defense in Marion’s win over Luling.
The Bulldogs face one more non-district foe next week (Hondo), before opening district play at SA Randolph in two weeks.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
