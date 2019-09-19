The Marion Bulldogs volleyball team had seemingly recaptured the momentum in the game on Tuesday night in Marion.
After dropping the first two sets to the FEAST Patriots, 23-25 and 16-25, the Bulldogs had come back to take set three, 25-23, and were battling in the fourth set to take it to a fifth.
And then … the air went out of the gym.
FEAST rolled to the fourth set win, 25-13, and took the match, 3-1, the second time this season the Bulldogs have fallen to the Patriots.
“FEAST is a really good team,” head coach Taylor Creamer said after the match. “They’re a team that we can’t allow to get rolling with their own momentum.
“We made some communication errors, some mechanical errors, that we just couldn’t get fixed today. They took the momentum in the fourth set today.”
Kills by the Patriots were falling just in, while it seemed that shots from the Bulldogs were landing just out.
“We had scouted them and knew the holes we were trying to put the ball in those holes,” Creamer said. “But our shots were just out, or barely didn’t make it over the net.
“Seeing that the girls were following through with the game plan was good, they weren’t just trying to survive out there. But we’ve got to make sure that we’re doing it correctly. Every mistake in volleyball is a point.”
The Bulldogs found themselves in a hole in both of the first two sets, falling behind in the first set by as many as 10 points before coming back.
The third set win was the only one that Marion held the lead throughout.
“I told them that we’ve got to keep our momentum up,” Creamer said. “We definitely did in the third set, we were able to push through and fight.
“We’re going to face teams like FEAST, where we have to fight for every point. We’ve got to be up for every challenge.”
It was the second loss in three games for the Bulldogs, which lost a tough five-setter to Stockdale last week.
“We’re going to face some teams like that in district,” Creamer said. “Kind of like the Stockdale game, I’m glad for games like this that cause us to pick up our effort up and challenge us a lot.
“We need to put an entire fight together, not just fight a couple points here and a couple points there.”
Lizzie Abrameit and Molly Rooke led the way offensively with four kills each, while Hayley Mabee, returning from injury, had three. Madyson Schulze had five aces and Mabee had four. Defensively, Mabee and Madison Doss had six digs each, and Schulze had five.
The district season is right around the corner. Marion will play its first district match on Friday, Sept. 27, hosting Ingram-Moore in Marion.
“The countdown is on and it’s getting smaller and smaller,” Creamer said. “We’re down to just over a week. I think today exposed some of those things we need to work on to be ready to face the big competitors in district.”
Also on Tuesday, Navarro won its second straight district match and 12th game in a row to improve to 2-0, (25-6 overall), handling Pleasanton in Navarro, 25-20, 25-15 and 25-13. Lifegate improved to 8-1 on the season with a win over Winston and Seguin had a bye.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
