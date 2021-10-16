If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The varsity girls’ and boys’ teams for Navarro pose with their silverware at the conclusion of the District 27-4A meet, held in Starcke Park on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Both teams placed second overall and booked trips to the Regional meet held in Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi on Oct. 25. Alongside the runners is head coach Jason Magin (far right).
Area runners showed out recently at the district races with 11 runners placing in the top 10 between Marion’s and Navarro’s cross-country programs alone.
On Tuesday morning, Bulldog and Panther runners competed in their individual district meets. Marion traveled to Medina Valley, while Navarro competed at Starcke Park. Varsity and junior varsity participants competed in the two-mile and three-mile races.
