Navarro Cross Country

The varsity girls’ and boys’ teams for Navarro pose with their silverware at the conclusion of the District 27-4A meet, held in Starcke Park on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Both teams placed second overall and booked trips to the Regional meet held in Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi on Oct. 25. Alongside the runners is head coach Jason Magin (far right).

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Area runners showed out recently at the district races with 11 runners placing in the top 10 between Marion’s and Navarro’s cross-country programs alone.

On Tuesday morning, Bulldog and Panther runners competed in their individual district meets. Marion traveled to Medina Valley, while Navarro competed at Starcke Park. Varsity and junior varsity participants competed in the two-mile and three-mile races.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.