The Navarro Lady Panthers opened the 2019 volleyball season on Wednesday in Cibolo, with a win and a loss to two larger schools, 5A Alamo Heights and 6A Steele.
The ladies beat Alamo Heights in a marathon five-set affair that went over three hours in the first match.
The Panthers went down 2-0, after 25-17 and 25-15 losses in the first two games, before rebounding to take the last three, 25-23, 25-19 and 15-12 in the tiebreaker.
Senior Kelly Helms led the way against Alamo Heights, getting 16 kills in the contest.
Madison McCaig, Haley Hoffman and Ashley Gosch had six, five and five kills respectively.
Libero and All-State performer from last year, Carolyn Burch had 27 digs.
Gosch and Nellly Brumley chipped in with 16 digs for the game, while Sara Benner had nine.
Brumley had six service aces, while Benner and Kaitlin Menchaca had four and three aces between them.
Helms, Gosch and McCaig had three blocks each in the contest.
Following that match, the Panthers were right back on the floor against Steele in a game that didn’t get started until about 8:30 p.m.
Navarro lost in three sets, 25-11, 25-9 and 25-14.
Burch again led the way with 18 digs, while Brumley had 15 in the game. Helms, Hoffman and Brumley had five, four and three kills, respectively.
The Panthers travelled to Round Rock for the Westwood Tournament on Thursday, along with Seguin.
The results were not available by press time Thursday night.
See a preview of the Lady Panthers in Sunday’s Seguin Gazette.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
