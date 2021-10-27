CORPUS CHRISTI — Navarro’s and Marion’s cross-country teams wrapped up the Regional IV Championship meet on Monday afternoon with a Panther qualifying for state.
Linlee Sturm of Navarro will head to the State Championship round held in Round Rock on Nov. 6, after placing 17th overall in her two-mile race with a time of 13 minutes. The freshman competed against 169 other runners from various 4A schools in the region as she qualified for the state round.
