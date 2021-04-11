A pair of Navarro golfers have swung their way into the regional tournament.

Rylan Ward and Jacqueline Springs who earned first and second place as individuals at the District 27-4A golf tournament will represent the Panthers at the Region IV Division 4A tournament April 19-22 in Victoria.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

