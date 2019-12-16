The Marion girls basketball team got three wins at the Poteet tournament over the weekend, with Lizzie Abrameit leading the way.
The Bulldogs were one of four area teams at tournaments last weekend, as the Navarro boys and girls and the Seguin boys all saw action in tourneys at Moulton, Taylor and New Braunfels.
Marion girls
The Bulldogs (5-11) were in need of some wins and got three big ones at Poteet, as Abrameit made the All-Tournament team and averaged just over 18 points a game.
Marion beat YWLA 45-29 and lost to Mathis, 40-32, on Thursday, before falling to Crystal City, 57-27 and beating Jourdanton, 46-34 on Friday.
“We’ve played a pretty tough schedule to this point and we’ve seen some improvement along the way, but it hasn’t showed up in the win—loss column,” head coach Kollyn McWhinney said. “It was nice to see that improvement and have the girls see that result of picking up some wins.”
The 2-2 mark was good enough for third in their pool and advanced them to play Pearsall on Saturday.
Abrameit scored 26 points and had a double-double with 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs won 49-41 in overtime.
“Lizzie hit 16 three’s in the tournament,” McWhinney said. “She kind of got in a rhythm a little bit and is finally getting used to basketball season.
“She’s a tough matchup because she can shoot from several steps beyond the three-point line, so sometimes they’ll be in front of her but they’re not quite ready for her to shoot — she’ll shoot right over the top of them.”
Marion outscored Pearsall, 11-3, in the overtime for the win.
“Signe Rabenaldt hit a big three early and Lizzie hit a shot to give us a little bit of a lead,” McWhinney said. “We were able to pull them out of the zone and they couldn’t really guard us once they went man. We played real well and finished strong.”
The Bulldogs travel to Nixon-Smiley on Tuesday, before the Alumni game on Friday.
Marion boys
The boys were down a starter, as Zach Goodwin was prepping for an All-Star football game in Dallas, and fell to Boerne at home on Friday, 68-46.
The Bulldogs (2-6) have yet to play a 3A school in their opening schedule and the 4A Greyhounds were no exception.
Marion trailed by just two (18-16) after one quarter, but were outscored 40-14 over the second and third quarters.
“They were a bigger, stronger, faster type of team,” head coach Jon Allen said. “We hung in there, down by just two after the first quarter, but then we decided to turn the ball over and give them every extra shot they could hit.”
Ryken Autry led the way with 20 points, including two three-pointers, while Easton Allen had 12 in the loss.
Tuesday’s game against Luling is Marion’s first versus 3A competition this year in a brutally tough pre-district schedule.
“We just have to keep our heads up and know that we haven’t played at our competition level,” Allen said.
Marion has two tournaments coming up, including the Navarro tourney this weekend. The Bulldogs don’t begin district play until mid-January.
Navarro girls
The Lady Panthers (13-8) went 2-2 at the Moulton tournament, falling to Poth 46-37 on Thursday, before beating Vanderbilt Industrial 52-11 on Friday.
A 52-18 win over Wallis-Brazos on Saturday preceded a 46-32 loss to Moulton to conclude the tournament.
“Playing minus a few people here and there hurt us,” head coach Darrell Harborth said. “The two teams that beat us (Poth and Moulton) went to state last year, so they were quality opponents.
“They were both good games, but Moulton hit some free throws late to increase that lead.”
Point guard Laylin Sturm was out for the Moulton game, but she and Tatum Harborth led the way with 13 points each in the win over Industrial. Harborth had 14 in the loss to Poth while Sturm had seven.
Harborth and Micayla Hawes, who had 12 in the win over Brazos, made the All-Tournament team.
The games against Poth and Moulton were great for the team as they prepare to start the District 30-4A schedule, Harborth said.
“Those two teams are probably as good as any teams in the district,” he said. “We’ve been playing a tough schedule, so that should prepare us for upcoming district games.”
The Lady Panthers begin district play on Tuesday at Poteet.
Seguin boys
The Matadors went 3-2 over the three days of the River City Classic in New Braunfels, finishing the tourney with a tight 64-61 loss to New Braunfels Canyon.
Chris James led the Mats (7-7, 0-1) with 17 against the Cougars, while Gerrit Twitero had 16 and Matthew Doege had 10.
Seguin beat Leander Rouse, El Paso Eastwood and Eagle Pass in the tournament. Seguin takes on Boerne Champion Tuesday night at Goldie Harris Gym in a District 26-5A matchup.
Seguin girls
Seguin fell to SA Veterans Memorial 56-33 at home on Friday night to fall to 0-3 in District 26-5A and 7-11 overall.
The Lady Mats trailed by just 10 at the half before the Patriots’ defense held them to 15 points in the second half.
Tresalyn Roberts had 10 points, while Taylor Bode added nine and Kaitlyn Ranft, five, in the loss.
The Lady Mats travel to Boerne Champion on Tuesday looking for the first district win of the season.
Navarro boys
The Panthers (3-5) went 1-2 at the Taylor tourney, falling to Liberty Hill, 74-28, and Georgetown, 79-14, before beating Giddings, 43-26. Navarro plays Tuesday night at Canyon Lake.
Lifegate
The Falcons (2-3) fell to Griffin School, 40-32, while the Lady Falcons (1-3) got the first win of the season, 35-8. The boys take on Smoking for Jesus at Lifegate on Thursday, while the girls are at the Prairie Lea tournament on Saturday.
