Texas Lutheran softball gave head coach Wade Wilson his 300th and 301st career victories with the Bulldogs as TLU defeated the Trinity Tigers 5-3 and 2-1 Saturday at Ed Kruse Stadium (Morck Softball Field).
Playing in what were likely their final two games of the 2020 season, the NCAA Division III defending national champions improved to 19-1 overall and to 5-0 in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Trinity fell to 7-12 overall and to 1-4 in the SCAC.
Because of the COVID-19 health threat, the NCAA Division III Winter and Spring Championships have been canceled, and Texas Lutheran Athletics seasons in the sports of men’s indoor track & field, softball, baseball, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s tennis are indefinitely suspended effective Monday, March 16.
TLU’s two softball games with Trinity were likely the final two games of the 2019-20 TLU Athletics year.
In the first victory Saturday, Sarah Metzer gave TLU a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a two-run home run to left.
Kirsten Williams, Casey Matin and Kali Chatham also had RBI.
Kayla Oliveira improved to 7-1 with the win. She tossed six innings of shutout softball. Oliveira struck out five and walked one.
Trinity scored three unearned run in the seventh to make it interesting, but Sydney Ouellette got a ground ball back to her as Trinity batted with the tying run at first base.
In game two, Ashlyn Strother moved to 8-0 with four innings of four-hit softball. She allowed one earned run.
Senior right-hander Jordain Bishop notched her first save of 2020 with three innings of two-hit softball. She walked one.
Madisyn Cates drove in the second Bulldog run with a single to right, and Chassety Raines scored on a throwing error in the first.
Raines scored both TLU runs. Cates had two hits.
