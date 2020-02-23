CUERO — The Navarro Lady Panthers have won 11 games in a row.
They’ve done so with a group of three freshmen who are, very simply, faster than everybody else on the floor.
That overall team speed was on display again Thursday night in Cuero.
The Panthers (27-10) constant pressure, their ability to penetrate and create fouls, and beating the Sinton Lady Pirates (22-11) down the floor on fast breaks led to a 52-38 area playoff win.
Navarro freshmen guards Tatum Harborth and Laylin Sturm took over the game in the second half, running fast breaks to perfection off of Sinton turnovers and missed shots, as the Panthers turned a three-point lead in the third quarter into the double-digit win.
“I think we got them tired,” head coach Darrell Harborth said. “They have some athletes and some fast girls, but they looked like even in the first quarter, they were starting to get gassed a little bit.”
On the offensive end of the floor, Sturm and Harborth were able to penetrate off the dribble and got the Pirates in foul trouble early with drives to the basket.
“Tatum and Laylin especially, they aren’t scared to go in, mix it up with anybody and get fouled,” Harborth said. “We probably should have been on the free throw line, I don’t know how many more times, because they let them get away with a few hacks that were malicious.”
Sturm was a force running the fast break, dishing out several assists in the second half while also scoring 10 of her team-high 18 points after the break.
“To be honest, I though she was a little slow tonight,” Harborth said. “But she’s quick, she’s fast, and if we can rebound the ball and get an outlet to her, good things usually happen for us.”
“We’re hard to contend with when that happens, but we’ve got to get those rebounds — and I was extremely proud tonight of how we rebounded the ball.”
The Panthers held a seven-point halftime lead at 24-17, but turned the ball over five times at the start of the second half as Sinton closed to within three, 26-23.
Harborth called a timeout after the Sinton run with about five minutes left in the third, and the Panthers responded.
“I just said we’ve got to be better at taking care of the ball, and that they want it more right now,” Harborth said. “We’ve been pretty solid coming out in third quarters, and tonight we weren’t quite as good.
“But we used a timeout and got back in it. We did what we do and attacked, got some easy scores and upped that lead back up again.”
Sturm got three successive fast breaks started in the next minute off of Sinton turnovers and misses. Sara Benner got a layup, Sturm laid one in, and Benner made a 10-foot baseline jumper for a 6-0 run that pushed the lead back to nine, 32-23.
Sophomore Mary Gillam gave the Panthers a lift off the bench in the fourth, getting two quick buckets to start the period that pushed the lead to 15, 40-25.
“We have times where different kids have been able to contribute,” Harborth said. “Mary came in the fourth quarter and scored those four points and upped the lead.
“She’s a competitor that plays hard, plays good defense, so that was good to see her do that for us.”
Sturm applied the daggers in the fourth with a drive, layup and free throw, and then drained a three to give Navarro a 17-point, 47-30, lead with 3:30 left in the game.
The Panthers held Sinton under 40 points, the eighth time in the 11-game win streak that the defense, especially in the half court, has held opponents under 40.
“I’ve been talking about it for the last couple of weeks,” Harborth said. “Our half court defense, if we don’t give up something to them quickly, it’s super solid right now.
“We just do a great job of team defense and it makes things hard on people.”
Tatum Harborth, Sturm and fellow freshman Ryanne Hepp have started all season for Harborth, and have led the Lady Panthers to the third round in their first season of high school varsity basketball.
“I knew we were going to be all right and that they could play,” coach Harborth said. “To come through in games like this is pretty exciting, it’s a lot of fun.”
Sturm led the Panthers with her 18, Tatum Harborth had 11 and Hepp had six in the win.
The Panthers move on to the regional quarterfinals against CC West Oso (23-12) in Joudanton at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.
