SAN ANTONIO — Wins and losses can come down to a point or two.
Just one ball drops different, one dig is made, one kill is in — instead of out.
That was very much the case at Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio on Friday, as the Navarro Lady Panthers and Caldwell Lady Hornets battled for two hours in a highly contested regional semifinal match.
The two teams were separated by just one point through the first three sets as Caldwell took the 2-1 lead.
The Lady Panthers were unable to get the fourth and Caldwell won the regional semifinal, 25-27, 25-22, 23-25 and 20-25.
“I’m disappointed in the outcome, but I’m super proud of the girls,” head coach Nicole Blakeman said. “The girls played extremely hard.
“We went in there with a game plan, were running it and doing what we needed to do — the balls just didn’t fall where they needed to fall for us.”
The first set may have been the crucial one, as Navarro came back after trailing most of the set, and took it to set point at 24-23.
But the Lady Hornets would run off four of the next five points to eventually get the 27-25 win.
“If we would have taken care of business then, it probably would have had a different outcome,” Blakeman said. “But we took the momentum into game two and controlled that set for the most part.”
Navarro got contributions across the board, with eight girls scoring on kills. Kelly Helms led with 14, while Teryn Wallace, who had by far her best game of the year, had 10 on the day. Nelly Brumley got nine, Madison McCaig had eight and Sara Benner, seven, in a balanced Navarro attack.
“Teryn hit some great balls and of course Kelly did her thing,” Balkeman said. “We just had some moments where it wasn’t working well for us.”
Defensively, four Lady Panthers had double-digit digs, saving numerous points on solid kill shots by the Lady Hornets throughout the match.
Brumley led with 35 digs in the match, while libero Carolyn Burch had 25, Ashley Gosch got 19, and Benner had 14.
“Our defense dug well and we got some pretty good blocks on those middles,” Blakeman said. “They were quite a bit taller than us.”
But the blocks Navarro missed from the middle set proved to be costly.
“We had scouted them and knew they did that,” Balkeman said. “When they hit from the middle, playing defense is harder, because it’s a faster set and you have a lot more ground to cover.”
The Lady Panthers came up just two games short of berth in the state tournament, and were understandably upset after the match.
“I told them I was proud of them,” Blakeman said. “We were 1-4 to start the season, so we came a long way. Everybody on that team made a play and made a difference.”
The Lady Panthers finished the season 37-9 overall.
