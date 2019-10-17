When the Navarro Panthers square off against Eastside Memorial this Thursday night in Austin, they will have a chance to reach a significant milestone: 100 wins in a decade.
The 2010’s began with Navarro moving up to a higher classification and reaching the state quarterfinals in their first year at that level as they were led by John Bormann, Eric Schleier, Bryan Aguilar and others.
That started a decade in which they have been remarkably successful. To this point, they have made the playoffs every year, won 10 games in all but one season, and made at least the second round of the playoffs in all but one year.
With a 6-0 record, it appears they will accomplish all those feats again in 2019.
They have achieved the level of consistency required to win 100 games in a decade.
Teams that want to hit that mark not only have to pile up wins but they cannot afford more than one or two down years.
Many other strong programs—including Cuero, Wimberley and Liberty Hill—will not win 100 games this decade.
It is also by far the program’s most successful decade. They won 69 games in the 2000’s, 24 in the 1990’s, 35 in the 1980’s, and 23 in the 1970’s.
Navarro head coach Rod Blount said it is a tribute to everyone involved in the program that such consistency has been established.
“Its never easy to get to the top but it is harder to stay there,” Blount said.
“To be able to do that for this long shows the commitment of everybody—the kids, the community, the administration, the coaching staffs. There is a tradition going now and its going to take everyone to keep it at that level.”
The Panthers took a big step in the District 13-4A-II race last week with their 55-14 pounding of Llano. It is likely they will take another step on Thursday.
Eastside Memorial is still feeling the growing pains of building a new program.
They are 0-6 on the season and have yet to score. They finished last season at 0-10 and did not score until the end of their final contest.
Blount does see progress, however.
“There’s a lot of improvement there from last year,” he said. “The scores have been a little closer and they are doing things better.
“It would be easy for their kids to find excuses and walk away. There are five or six guys on the sideline during a game at the most so their players have to play both sides of the ball most of the time. But they take pride in what they’re doing, they play hard, and they try to get better every week.”
Among Eastside’s leaders are senior Jeison Otano Perez with seven receptions and sophomore Jesus Miranda with two interceptions.
Besides getting the win, Blount said his main goals are for his team to stay healthy and get playing time for as many players as possible.
“We have guys who have been working hard for us in practice but haven’t gotten extended play in a game,” he said. “We want to get them some experience and some rewards for the work they put in.”
Blount said he has also called up seven or eight junior varsity players for this game only to “see how they perform under the varsity lights.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at House Park Stadium in downtown Austin.
Panther Notes:
A win on Thursday would be Blount’s 50th as a head coach. He won 33 games at Mathis before coming to Navarro last year.
This will be the Panthers’ first trip to House Park Stadium, which was built in 1939 and has been home to a lot of high school football history. It is a beautiful old stadium and offers great views of the Austin skyline.
Fans attending should allow extra time for traffic and parking.
This will be the first time Navarro has played a regular season game on a Thursday since fear of weather from Hurricane Ike led to their 2008 game at Comfort getting moved up a day.
Scot Kibbe is a regular contributor for the Seguin Gazette. He has been covering Navarro football for 28 years.
