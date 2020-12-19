SHS BB V HIGHLANDS

Matador Devin Matthews goes for a layup during the Highlands game on Nov. 25, 2020 at Goldie Harris.

 Katy O'Bryan - The Seguin Gazette

Area basketball picked up a handful of wins on Tuesday, including a district win for the Lady Mats over Buda Johnson.

Matador girls basketball traveled to Buda Johnson on Tuesday for a 43-40 final over the Jaguars.

Katy O’Bryan is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at katy.obryan@seguingazette.com .

