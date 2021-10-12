If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
UNIVERSAL CITY — Seguin varsity boys’ golf team teed off in its first tournament of the season landing 10th over all on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The combined score of 376 placed the Mats in 10th place out of 15 teams at Olympia Hills — one of San Antonio’s premiere golf courses that features 18-holes of green, various elevation changes and breathtaking views.
