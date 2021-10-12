UNIVERSAL CITY — Seguin varsity boys’ golf team teed off in its first tournament of the season landing 10th over all on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The combined score of 376 placed the Mats in 10th place out of 15 teams at Olympia Hills — one of San Antonio’s premiere golf courses that features 18-holes of green, various elevation changes and breathtaking views.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.