Kevin Duke
The Seguin Gazette
The 2019 season begins for Marion at Luling tonight, a team with which Bulldog coach Ryne Miller is familiar.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Field.
“We played them last year and they have a great coach over there,” Miller said. “It was a great game, but we had a pretty good senior class last year and we won.”
“They’ll be lot better this year, and we’re excited to play them again.”
Head coach Stacey Martin has several returning players that hope to improve on last year’s tough campaign, when the Eagles went 0-10.
“They’ve got a couple of big lineman coming back from last year, and a couple of skill guys coming back on offense,” Miller said.
Last week’s scrimmage against Johnson City was a great prep for the Bulldogs as both Johnson City and Luling run a flex bone, or triple option offense.
“We’ll be able to see that two weeks in a row,” Miller said. “Our defense got to see it at the scrimmage and so they’re preparing for that this week again.”
The coaches exchanged film from their respective scrimmages, and Miller noted that defensively Luling looked improved.
“The defense looked good, they had a couple of very athletic guys that we saw on film,” he said. “We watched a lot of their personnel from last year too.”
The coaches exchanged films from both of their first scrimmages two weeks ago, and then exchanged the film of last week’s scrimmages last Friday.
“We try to stay two weeks ahead on the film,” Miller said. “We got their last scrimmage film on Friday and that gives us the weekend to prepare, watch film and see what they do, evaluate them and their personnel and put together a game plan for them.”
The Bulldogs had a good week of practice leading up to the first game of the season.
“The guys looked good and we’ve got some seniors that are stepping up and leading from the front,” Miller said. “We’ll play some underclassmen too — we’ve got 11 sophomores on varsity right now, and a couple of freshman that will play JV but will dress out for the varsity.
Practice on Thursday revolved around game situations, special teams and organizational strategy.
“We go over special teams and substitutions and make sure everything is good,” Miller said. “We make sure to go over every situation possible, the two-minute offense, the four-minute offense, or anything the kids might see in the game.”
The start of the season has happened quickly for the coach.
“It seems like it’s come quicker than usual,” Miller said. “But you start getting the butterflies and start getting ready. Game day is here — and we’ll be ready to go.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor for the Seguin Gazette. He can be contacted by e-mail at sports@seguingazette.com .
