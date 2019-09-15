MARBLE FALLS—The old masters showed the fresh novices a thing or two in a battle of Slot-T offenses Friday night as the Navarro Panthers routed the Marble Falls Mustangs 33-7.
The Mustangs (0-3) made the transition to the Slot-T in the offseason and they have struggled early in the season. They have managed just 13 points in their first three games and managed just 71 rushing yards against a Panther defense that seemed to anticipate most of the plays.
Navarro (3-0) has been running the Slot-T since 2007 and their offense displayed for the Marble Falls’ fans what teams can do in that style of attack. Belying the “three yards and a cloud of dust” rap that the scheme often gets, they broke four touchdown runs of 46 yards or more while tallying 515 yards on the ground.
Fullback Euler Deleon led the way with a career high 225 yards rushing, 178 of which came in the third quarter alone. Through three games, Deleon has rushed for a team-leading 495 yards.
Senior Brett Butler, who plays offensive guard and defensive end for Navarro, said the contrast was clear.
“You could tell they were very new at the Slot-T,” he said. “Their offensive line needs to be more physical and work on their first steps and helmet placement. But having to defend it this week gave me even more respect for the Slot-T because of all it gives opponents to face.”
The first half was a bit of a slugfest. Part of the reason for that was good defense. Another part was that the teams were called for a combined 15 penalties—eight on Navarro and seven on Marble Falls.
The Panthers offense reached the Mustangs’ 16-yard line on their first series before getting stopped on a fourth-and-six.
They would score later in the first quarter, thanks to a touchdown run by sophomore halfback Brody Whitson. Facing third-and-13 from the Marble Falls 46, Whitson cut through a hole to the 20-yard-line, carried a defender with him to the 10, and shook that defender off to cruise into the end zone.
On their next series, tailback Konner Schwarzlose—who is also a sophomore—turned a third-and-22 at midfield into six points. Schwarzlose took the handoff and broke a tackle right at the line of scrimmage. He then found open field, easily outracing his pursuers.
With starting tailback Johnny Alegria missing the game with an elbow injury, Navarro head coach Rod Blount called on Whitson and Schwarzlose more and got the results he wanted.
“Those guys got an opportunity and took advantage of it,” he said. “They ran hard and made big plays. They stepped up and were awesome.”
On the other side of the ball, the Panthers let the Mustangs do almost nothing in the first half. Marble Falls managed just three first downs in the first half and never penetrated deeper than the Navarro 43-yard line. Safety Mark Wozniak grabbed an interception for the Panthers, which set up the Schwarzlose score.
Navarro had one more chance to score before the half after a Deleon run set them up at the Mustangs’ 11-yard line. However, the officials lost track of downs after a penalty. What should have been a third down attempt—and what Navarro thought was a third down attempt--was counted as a fourth down.
Blount said the Panthers would have attempted a field goal had they not lost the down. He protested to the officials but after the game said it was “just one of those things that happen.”
With Navarro holding onto a 13-0 lead at the half, the game appeared to still be up for grabs. But Deleon would quickly change that.
On the first play of the second half, he broke down the sideline for a 69-yard touchdown run. Though known as a power runner, he showed his considerable speed on the play as he outraced defensive backs to the end zone.
Deleon had a 55-yard touchdown run called back on the next series but the Panthers were able to move close enough for Sneed to nail a 29-yard field goal.
But Deleon was not finished. He took the first play of Navarro’s next series, this time running past defenders for a 73-yard touchdown run.
Blount credited offensive coordinator Lonnie Taylor for adjustments made at halftime to open the field for Deleon.
Butler said the adjustments were based around misdirection.
“We were able to get the linebackers going the wrong way,” he said. “Then a good trap block and a double team of the nose guard. In the first half their linebackers were stunting and getting through and we were a little slow, but the adjustments fixed it.”
The Mustangs finally got on the scoreboard with a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Sneed closed the scoring late in the fourth quarter with a 26-yard field goal.
Navarro will now prepare for what is likely their biggest test so far this season. They will travel to La Grange to meet a Leopards team that is also undefeated following their 43-39 win over La Vernia on Friday.
Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
