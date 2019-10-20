The final score doesn’t really tell the story of Seguin’s win over Austin McCallum on Friday night at Matador Stadium.
Yes, the Matadors won the game 40-14, but for the first time in four weeks, Seguin found themselves in a battle in the second half.
And the Mats responded.
It was exactly what they needed going into next week’s game with District 12-5A co-leaders Dripping Springs, said Seguin head coach Travis Bush.
“We got in a bind there,” Bush said. “We got to a point in the third quarter where we had to put our foot down. The offense had to go score and the defense had to stop them — and we did.
“That was good to see. The guys didn’t panic, they stayed positive, played the next series and did what we had to do.”
Seguin had seemingly taken control of the game with a 32-yard touchdown run from running back Marques Washington to score on the first drive of the second half and go up 27-0.
But McCallum cam back with a quick score to make it 27-7, and after forcing a three-and-out from the Seguin offense, the Knights put together their best drive of the game on the next series.
Converting four fourth downs to keep the drive going, McCallum drove 82 yards on 19 plays — and suddenly the Mats found themselves in a ballgame, leading just 27-14.
“Hats off to McCallum, they made some adjustments at halftime and made some plays,” Bush said. “Then hats off to our staff, they made some adjustments on their end to stop what they were doing in the third and fourth quarter.”
After the Knights had got back in the game, the Matador offense went to work on the next drive.
Facing a fourth-and-one on the Knights 46-yard-line, the Matadors, instead of calling the obvious run up the middle to pick up the first down, quarterback Jhalen Mickles hit Clark Ullrich in the flat, and Ullrich turned it into a 19-yard gain and a Seguin first down.
On the next play, Seguin used its speed to their advantage, as Mickles hit wide receiver Tristan Moreno on a simple down-and-out to the sideline.
Moreno ducked outside, then cut back toward the middle of the field, faking out not one, but three Knight defenders.
Finding open field in from of him, Moreno ran away from the Knight secondary and sprinted to the end zone for the 27-yard touchdown catch.
“Tristan is quick, he’s probably the fastest guy on the team,” Bush said. “This game is about making plays, and he made a play there.”
The Matador defense stiffened after the play and forced a three-and-out from the Knights to give the ball back to the offense.
Starting from their 47-yard-line, Washington and Mickles used their legs to get two first downs, and then came the play that sealed the game.
Mickles dropped back to pass from the Knights’ 24-yard-line, and fired a perfect throw to tight end Jonathan Patterson over the middle in the back of the end zone, and Seguin went up 40-14 to end the McCallum comeback.
It was Mickles fifth touchdown pass on the night, and with the exception of the Moreno touchdown, all came on deep throws over the middle.
“Jhalen did a good job again protecting the football,” Bush said. “There were times he pulled it down and ran the ball well and we needed that tonight.”
The Seguin signal caller hit Patterson for a 32-yard touchdown in the first half, and hit Ullrich twice for scores of 33 and 47 yards, both on plays with Ullrich running free in the secondary, to give the Mats the 21-0 halftime lead.
“We knew we had some things to get some guys open,” Bush said. “”It depends on what they run on where the ball goes, and the middle was open against their defense, which makes it easy to get your tight end down there.
“Jonathan had his most catches for the season and had some huge touchdowns for us.”
For the game, Mickles was 19-30 for 273 yards and the five touchdowns. He added another 103 yards rushing for the night. Washington rushed the ball 17 times for 112 yards and the one score.
Patterson led the receivers with eight catches for 144 yards and the two scores, while Ullrich caught 10 passes for 102 yards and the two touchdowns. Moreno caught the other touchdown for the Mats.
The win sets up the biggest game of the year for the Matadors with the only other undefeated team in district, Dripping Springs, next Friday night.
“We’re in the best spot we can be at 4-0,” Bush said. “We’re most likely in the playoffs with four wins, so now we can concentrate on our next goal, which is competing for the district championship.
“It’s going to have to go through Drip — it’s us and them that are undefeated, so next week’s game will have district championship implications.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor for the Seguin Gazette. He can be contacted by e-mail at sports@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.