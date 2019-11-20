The Lifegate Christian Falcons football team looks for a repeat 2A TCAL state championship this weekend, after mercy-ruling North Texas Christian Academy, 67-6, in the state semifinal on Saturday at Central Catholic High School in San Antonio.
The Falcons (9-2) will face another familiar foe in the final, Texas Christian (6-4), this Saturday at Central Catholic High School in San Antonio.
The Falcons came out hot against NTCA (1-9) in a game that was over at the half.
“We came out strong, came out fast and executed really well,” head coach John Stout said. “I’m really proud of the boys.”
The Falcons ran just 17 offensive plays, and scored eight touchdowns in the contest.
The Falcons scored on two successive drives to start the game, both quarterback Quinten Shelnutt’s throws, a 37-yarder to Joseph Menchaca, and a 28-yard pass to Barson Schmidt for the early 13-0 lead.
Shelnutt returned a kick 30 yards for another score, and Kyle Wrinkle ran it in from 38 yards out to put the Falcons up 29-0 with the game still in the first quarter.
Shelnutt then had touchdown runs of 58 and 70 yards in the second quarter, and the game was out of reach at 43-0.
“Quinten is getting his reads a lot better,” Stout said. “We’ve been talking all year about getting the little things perfect and big things will happen — they’re starting to happen.”
Menchaca caught two passes in the game, with both going for touchdowns, while Schmidt also scored twice in the game.
“Barson did really well running the ball,” Stout said. “The couple of times we had him back there he just took off with it.
“The boys have put in a lot of work this year and its starting to show — everything is starting to come through.”
Shelnutt has accounted for 59 touchdowns this season, 45 rushing and 14 passing.
The final
The win advances the Falcons to the final against Texas Christian, a team the Falcons beat at home three weeks ago, 64-30.
The regular season game was close in the first half, before the Falcons opened it up in the second. The Tigers had a player ejected and a couple of injuries that ended the game early, after players and coaches were warned at the half by officials that any further personal fouls would result in penalties and possible ejections.
The Tigers’ running back (T. Nobles) and a receiver (J. Villegas) are the coach’s main concern for the championship game.
“The receiver is over 6-foot, so they kind of just threw the ball up to him, because he towered over everybody,” Stout said. “The running back is really fast, if we don’t contain him, he’s going to get loose and run off.”
The coach is ecstatic over the Falcon’s performance this year, and that they are back in the championship game in his first season at the helm.
“It’s a true blessing,” Stout said. “I love football, I love coaching and it’s an opportunity to speak something into these kids lives when they go down the road.
“I talked to the kids a little bit after the game (against NTCA). We’re just going to go in to this like a normal game — come out strong, come out fast and play solid football.”
The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m.
