Seguin Baseball

Designated runner, Marques Washington rounds the bases to score a run for Seguin during the Matadors' game against Alamo Heights on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Smokey Joe Williams Field.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

The Seguin Matadors came up just short in their final game of the season on Tuesday at home.

A four-score run in the fourth gave the Alamo Heights Mules the edge over Seguin.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

