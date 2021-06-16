Mark Wozniak

Navarro Panther First Baseman Mark Wozniak is named District 27-4A All-District MVP.

 Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Post-season honors continue to roll in for area athletes.

The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association released its Elite All-Star Teams and All-State Teams, and five local players made the selection.

