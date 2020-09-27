Marion Bulldogs (2-3, 1-0) never gave up and never seemed to be out of the game until the final quarter in their matchup at home Friday night against the Jourdanton Indians.

With some helpful penalties from the Indians and a couple huge catches from Marion receivers, the Bulldogs kept the game interesting. The Indians proved too much, however, and won the game 42 to 13. But the Bulldogs players and coaches never counted themselves out, Marion head coach Ryne Miller said.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

