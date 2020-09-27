If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Marion receiver Jayden Williams skirts the line as he makes his way downfield toward the end zone during the Bulldogs' game against the Jourdanton Indians on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Veterans Stadium.
A pack of Bulldogs work to fend off a group of Indians during Marion's game against Jourdanton on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Veterans Stadium.
Melanie Krause - Special to The Seguin Gazette
Marion receiver Jayden Williams skirts the line as he makes his way downfield toward the end zone during the Bulldogs' game against the Jourdanton Indians on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Veterans Stadium.
Marion Bulldogs (2-3, 1-0) never gave up and never seemed to be out of the game until the final quarter in their matchup at home Friday night against the Jourdanton Indians.
With some helpful penalties from the Indians and a couple huge catches from Marion receivers, the Bulldogs kept the game interesting. The Indians proved too much, however, and won the game 42 to 13. But the Bulldogs players and coaches never counted themselves out, Marion head coach Ryne Miller said.
