Attribute it to first-game jitters.
The Seguin Matadors opening game of the 2019-20 season was not going well through the first quarter, as the Mats were having trouble getting the ball through the hoop.
The Mats did not score their first bucket from the floor until Joseph Vela hit a three with just 1:20 left in the quarter, falling behind the SA Edison Bears, 13-6.
But Seguin would outscore Edison 53-31 the rest of the way, in going to 1-0 on the season Tuesday night with a 59-44 win at Goldie Harris Gym.
“The first quarter, we got a lot of great shots,” head coach Dwayne Gerlich said. “We were hitting the offensive boards, taking good shots and pushing it — it just wasn’t going in.”
The lid came off the basket for the Mats in the second however, as Joseph Vela and Joey Ornales made a couple of threes to start the quarter, and Seguin went on a 13-0 run to end the half and take a 25-22 lead.
Seguin’s constant pressure began to pay off in the second, creating turnovers and easy buckets off those turnovers.
“That’s the way we are going to play all year,” Gerlich said. “We’re not going to quit, we’re going to keep pushing the ball up the floor, we’re going to press and we’re going to throw up shots.
“If they go in, great. If not, we’ll hit the offensive boards and go from there.”
Guard Christian James began to take over the game before the half and continued with that in the third, scoring 11 of his game high 18 points in the third as Seguin built the lead to 13, at 45-32.
James made a couple of shots from the outside, then used his quickness to drive by defenders and get layups, or get fouled and go to the line.
“The quickness is what I like about them,” Gerlich said. “They didn’t quit on defense, they keep hustling, kept pushing the tempo. Our whole goal is to wear somebody down, and I felt like we did that in the third quarter.”
The press created turnovers that allowed the Mats to get some fast break opportunities.
“That’s what we talk about all the time,” Gerlich said. “Our defense leads to our offense, and that’s what it did there, especially in the third quarter. C. J. (James) got him two or three steals, and he attacked the rim and laid it up.”
The Mats quickness and pushing the ball created fouls that Seguin took advantage of at the line.
“I want to say we were 18-26 at the line, so I’m proud of that,” Gerlich said. “That’s a good start to some free throw shooting right there.”
James led the way with his 18, while Vela knocked down three three-pointers on his way to 13 points for the night. R. J. Acuna had seven and Gerrit Twitero six in the win.
The Matadors take on New Braunfels at Goldie for a 6:30 pm. start on Friday night.
