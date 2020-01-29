Coaches call it “getting over the hump.”
This season, the “hump” for the Seguin Matadors soccer team is getting that first district victory.
“First things first, I want to get that first district win,” head coach Jose Martinez said. “That’s what I’m focused on right now.
“I’m sure when we get that first win, the kids are going to be excited and it should just build from there.”
The Matadors got close with a 3-1 loss to Veterans Memorial at Barnes Field last Friday, a loss that dropped them to 0-3 in district play.
The Mats took the lead with a goal from Eliezer "Alex" Aldama, their first lead of the district season, in the first five minutes of the game.
“One of their defenders passed it to the middle of the field, Alex intercepted and the goal was clear,” Martinez said. “He was able to make the shot from the top of the box.”
The Mats had gotten one goal previously in district from Justin Gonzales, against Wagner, but the game was not close as Wagner won 8-1.
Veterans Memorial got a goal to tie the contest before the end of the half.
“It was back and forth,” Martinez said. “We were on attack and then they would be on the attack. “We still felt good (at halftime) and thought we had it in the bag.”
But the Patriots scored in the first couple of minutes of the second half to take a 2-1 lead.
“They sent a through ball, beat us with their speed and the guy was able to score,” Martinez said.
Seguin nearly tied the game twice, but a shot from Gonzales hit the side post, and a header off a corner kick, again from Gonzales, hit the crossbar at the top of the goal.
The Patriots got a late goal to cement the win.
Gonzales and Brayan Cartagena are the leading goal scorers for the Mats this season. Gonzales has scored six times for Seguin this season, while Cartagena has three goals on the season.
“Justin is very aggressive,” Martinez said. “He has the drive and wants to win, and his soccer skills are very good. Brayan has unbelievable talent and his work ethic is the same. He gets the kids to stay after school with him to get better and is like a student-coach out there.”
The pair leads the team with almost 40 shots on goal between them.
While Gonzales has played well on the front line, the coach has recently had to move him back to a defender for the team, after losing a couple of players to grades.
It’s Martinez’s second year at the the helm, so he’s still building the team that went 3-11 in district in 2019. The Mats had two wins earlier this season, against Sam Houston (5-1) and Brackenridge (4-1), both in the Southwest Legacy tournament.
“We’re right in the middle of building this program,” he said. “I lost about six kids that were seniors last year.”
The Mats’ district schedule is exceedingly tough, with Kerrville Tivy and Boerne Champion finishing at the top of the district last season.
The youth on the team has Martinez excited about the future of the program.
“They’re young, but their work ethic is unbelievable,” Martinez said. “This is the most I’ve seen them work. As long as they are giving me their best on the field, I’ll take it — it’s only going to get better.”
The Mats traveled to Boerne Champion to take on the Chargers last night after press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.