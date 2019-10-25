Last season, the Seguin Matadors and the Dripping Springs Tigers played a game worthy of two district leaders fighting for first.
Seguin beat the Tigers 42-39 in overtime to take the District 12-5A lead. The two teams would eventually share the district title with Austin LBJ, as they all beat each other to give them one loss in the district for the season.
This year, the Tigers and Matadors come into the game with identical 4-0 marks, just like last season, after the Tigers beat LBJ a couple of weeks ago.
Friday night in Dripping Springs, they will battle for the district lead once again.
The competition is ramped up for Seguin, as the Tigers are a much better team then the Matadors have faced the last four weeks. Dripping Springs comes into the game 6-1 overall, the only loss coming to Buda Hays by a single point (22-21) in September.
Seguin head coach Travis Bush will try and deal with a Tigers team that is averaging more than 200 yards a game on the ground and another 180 through the air.
“A team like that, you have to hope to contain them,” Bush said. “You are not going to stop them, they’re going to make some plays.
“They’re very similar to us offensively, they’re going to attack your weaknesses on defense and take what the defense gives you.”
Preston Alford and Cameron O’Brien have split time at quarterback for the Tigers, with Alford throwing for 545 yards and three scores and rushing for 469 yards and 10 scores. Running back Curtis Cox gives the Tigers another run threat in the backfield, rushing for close to 500 yards and five touchdowns behind a talented offensive line.
“We’ve got to try and contain the run games, especially the quarterback run game, and try and limit the explosive plays,” Bush said. “That doesn’t change for any ballgame.”
Seguin has had an explosion of offense during the district season, averaging about 45 points a game, but the Tigers defense is stout, only surrendering around 10 points a game.
“Their defense doesn’t give up any points,” Bush said. “Only one team has scored more than 22 points against them this year, so it’s going to be a battle.
“They’re very sound defensively in everything they do.”
Seguin will try to counter that defense with quarterback Jhalen Mickles, who has been outstanding since his return from an injury two weeks ago, throwing for five touchdowns last week alone, while rushing for over 100 yards. Mickles has 11 touchdown passes this season in about three full games of playing time.
Running back Marques Washington, who has ran the ball for 945 yards and 13 touchdowns, will also need to have a big game, the coach said.
“We’ve got to find a way to run the ball offensively and create some explosive plays down the field as well,” Bush said. “We’ve been shooting on all cylinders and there’s a handful of guys we can get the ball to.”
Receivers Clark Ullrich, Tristan Moreno, Trevor Was and Jonathan Patterson have all established themselves as go to targets for Mickles, accounting for 13 touchdowns this season. Dravan McKnight (4 TD’s) is likely out with an injury.
Bush downplayed the significance of the game even though it’s for the district lead.
“It’s a big game, but it’s not going to make or break the season at all, we’re in the playoffs,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for us to compete for a championship. It’s one game — we have two more after this.”
Traveling on Friday to Dripping Springs, in potentially bad weather, presents a challenge for the Matadors .
“It will be a good atmosphere,” Bush said. “To make playoff runs, you have to be able to win on the road, in hostile environments and you have to be able to win in bad weather. We’ll have all three on Friday night.
“Drip has done a good job taking care of business, our guys have done a good job, which brings us to Friday night. It’s going to be about which team makes the most plays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.