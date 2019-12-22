The Lady Mats were in need of a win.
Starting the District 26-5A season with a brutal opening schedule, Seguin had yet to get that first victory in district play.
Friday night at Goldie Harris Gym, they almost got it.
Seguin had one of its best offensive outputs of the season, including a 20-point opening quarter, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Harlandale Indians held on for a 60-53 win.
The loss drops Seguin to 0-5 in district play (7-13 overall) in head coach Angela Brittain’s first season at the helm.
Seguin got points from seven different players in a first quarter that saw everyone get involved in the offense — and held a 20-16 lead going into the second.
“I want everybody attacking the paint,” Brittain said. I want anybody that I put out there to be shooters — everybody needs to contribute in some way. I tell everybody you aren’t going to make any if you don’t shoot any, so we’ve got to shoot and if we miss, we need to rebound and put it back up.”
But the Indians were keeping pace behind some hot three-point shooting that the Mats had a difficult time defending.
“We were moving slow out on defense to get to that three-point line,” Brittain said. “That really hurt us because they were really good three-point shooters — we just weren’t moving fast enough. That’s when the momentum changed.”
The Indians made six three’s in the first half, and eight for the game, compared to Seguin’s two for the contest.
After the hot start, Seguin had a tough time under the basket in the second quarter, managing to get shots under the rim, but unable to get them to fall. The Indians outscored the Mats 14-5 in the second to take a 30-25 halftime lead.
“We had a cold night,” Brittain said. “Not being able to finish is always frustrating.”
Forward Cyan Clack kept Seguin in the contest in the third, scoring 10 of her 14 points in the period as Seguin matched the Indians and kept the game within reach going into the fourth, still trailing by just five at 45-40.
“The second half we stepped up, got rebounds, we were coming to life and playing hard,” Brittain said. “If we would have had that the whole game it would probably be different.
“It didn’t happen, so we’re just building, getting better every game and taking one day at a time. The wins will come, they will come.”
The Indians got one of their three’s and a three-point play to start the fourth, the 6-0 run putting them up by 11 with six minutes left in the game.
“All their three-pointers killed us tonight,” Brittain said. “We’ve got to get better at closing out.”
Seguin would close the lead to seven, with a Clack bucket and a pair of free throws from Taylor Bode, but another six-point run by the Indians put them back up by 13 at 57-44 with 3:30 left in the game.
The Mats had one more run in them, getting seven straight points to cut the lead back to six with just 1:15 left in the game. But that was as close as they would get, and the Indians held on for the win.
Forward Tresalyn Roberts also scored in double figures for the Mats with 12 points, and eight different players had at least one bucket on the night. Reese Brittain and Frances Salazar hit the two made three’s for the Mats.
Also Friday night, the Seguin boys fell to Harlandale 63-56 to fall to 0-3 in district play, while the Navarro girls moved to 2-0 in District 30-4A with a 49-31 home win over Pleasanton.
The Navarro boys went 1-3 over two days at their home tournament, while the Marion boys were 2-2 for the first two days at the tourney and had one more game to play on Saturday.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com
