Texas Lutheran University Athletics is preparing for its 2020 fall sports seasons with the hope that the seasons start as scheduled but with the knowledge that the seasons could be much different than originally planned.
“TLU’s administration and our athletics office have worked closely together since the early days of the pandemic to imagine what our fall and spring sports seasons will look like in 2020 and 2021 in the midst of COVID-19,” said Bill Miller, TLU’s director of athletics. “We would like to say that everything will be as it once was in years past, but we know that changes will and must be made. Right now we don’t know specifically what those changes are, but we are working extremely hard to plan and prepare.”
“Planning for athletics at TLU is part of a larger effort underway at TLU to ensure that our campus is opened safely in the fall, providing our students with opportunities guided by the new environment we are in. We are working closely with our partners in the NCAA, the NCAA Division III, and our two conferences — the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference and the American Southwest Conference — to start our seasons at some point this fall and to play schedules that lead to championship opportunities, whether those opportunities present themselves at the conference level or at the national level.”
TLU plays official NCAA fall schedules in the following sports: football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, women’s cross country, and men’s cross country. The Bulldogs play in the American Southwest Conference for football. The rest of TLU’s fall and spring sports (except for men’s and women’s indoor track & field) compete in the SCAC. TLU’s teams in men’s and women’s indoor track & field compete as NCAA independents since the SCAC does not sponsor the sport among its members.
TLU also has sports, like women’s and men’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis, that play fall schedules that lead into their spring seasons. A golf team’s performance in the fall and the spring is factored into the program’s chances for at-large NCAA berths. Also, most TLU spring sports have off-season practices in the fall, and TLU’s winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball usually start practices in mid-October.
The NCAA recently announced that the minimum number of contests required for sports sponsorship and championship selection in Division III have been reduced by 33% in all sports for the 2020-21 academic year.
The Division III Administrative Committee approved the reductions in response to recommendations from the Division III Membership and Championships Committees. The minimum number of required participants will stay the same.
“We hope that a reduction in contest minimums will provide flexibility to our member schools as they work to reopen during what is a very uncertain and complex time,” said Tori Murden McClure, chair of the committee and Spalding University (Ky.) president. “We understand this won’t fix everything for everyone, but we believe it is the right move at this time, and we will remain flexible moving forward.”
The Administrative Committee concluded that reducing the minimum number of contests required for sports sponsorship and championship selection will help institutions remain in compliance, provide much-needed guidance as institutions map out what competition schedules will look like and will reduce the administrative burden associated with seeking relief in the form of waivers as institutions continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a recent survey of the Division III membership by the Division III Commissioners Association, 85% of participants supported a reduction of contest minimums. This reduction also will provide institutions with flexibility to design a competition schedule that fits into revised academic calendars that will likely come as a result of the pandemic.
The committee noted that both the Membership and Championships Committees are committed to flexibility in making decisions in this rapidly changing climate. The intention right now is to conduct fall championships as scheduled.
The Administrative Committee is the governing body in Division III that is empowered to act between the quarterly meetings of the Management and Presidents Councils. The committee has five members, including the chair of the Presidents Council, the vice chair of the Presidents Council and the chair of the Management Council.
Here are the revised sport-by-sport contest minimums for the 2020-21 academic year:
• Men’s cross country: 3
• Women’s cross country: 3
• Field hockey: 8
• Football: 5
• Men’s soccer: 9
• Women’s soccer: 9
• Women’s volleyball: 11
• Men’s basketball: 12
• Women’s basketball: 12
• Men’s ice hockey: 12
• Women’s ice hockey: 12
• Men’s swimming and diving: 5
• Women’s swimming and diving: 5
• Men’s indoor track and field: 3
• Women’s indoor track and field: 3
• Wrestling: 5
• Baseball: 17
• Men’s golf: 4
• Women’s golf: 4
• Men’s lacrosse: 7
• Women’s lacrosse: 7
• Rowing: 5
• Softball: 16
• Men’s tennis: 7
• Women’s tennis: 7
• Men’s outdoor track and field: 4
• Women’s outdoor track and field: 4
• Men’s volleyball: 11
