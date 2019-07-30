Adam Galaviz III is already a veteran of tournament golf.
The 15-year-old from Seguin, known as AG III to friends, has been playing since he was 10 and last year made the varsity team at Seguin High School as a freshman.
This week, Galaviz is playing at the 62nd National Pan American Golf Association Junior Tournament in Dallas, at the Grover C. Keeton Park Golf Course.
He’s returning to defend his title in the 14-15 age group, a tournament he won last year at 14. He also won two years ago in the 12-13 age group. His two tournament wins came at two different golf courses in Austin and Corpus Christi.
“It was a little nerve racking at first,” Galaviz said of playing in the event when he was 13. “I had never really competed against that many people my first year, but when I got to the second year I started feeling more comfortable.”
Galaviz shot consecutive rounds of 82 last year, for a 164 two-day total, to win the tournament by 24 shots.
He’s hoping for the repeat win this week.
“I believe in myself that I can get it, but I have to work hard in order to reach that goal,” he said.
While many of the players will be from Texas, some will come from outside of the state for the national tournament, and it gives him the opportunity to meet new people. The summer tournaments also keep his game sharp for the high school season.
“I have fun and meet a lot of interesting people,” he said. “It gets me ready for the competition to come in high school.”
Galaviz has been prepping all summer for the event, practicing regularly at Starcke Park in Seguin, and taking lessons to work on his swing. He’s worked with with Gabby Rangel at Starcke and Chad Donegan at Landa Park in New Braunfels.
“I’ve been to multiple lessons and I am practicing every day trying to get my swing right,” Galaviz said.
The sophomore-to-be at Seguin has decided that he is concentrating on golf for his high school athletic career.
“I feel like it’’s natural for me, so it just fits me more for who I am,” he said.
His dad, Adam Galaviz II, introduced him to the game, and and got him started with tournaments about three years ago.
“We got him into some STPGA tournaments when he was 12,” the senior Galaviz said. “That’s where he started getting comfortable. We were playing in summer league tournaments all around San Antonio.”
Galaviz played at Barnes Middle School in Seguin, where he was the No. 1 player on the team.
His dad is planning on a club upgrade for his son after the tournament.
“When we come back I’m going to get him fitted (for clubs),” he said. “I’m going to have to shell out the money to get him better shafts — I can wait on my stuff.”
Adam recently competed in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition, where the winners go to Augusta National Golf Club every year before the Masters for the national finals.
“He pulled one drive left and short,” the elder Galaviz said. “Otherwise we would have been going to Arkansas (for the next round) in October. It was tough because he was close.”
Adam and his dad regularly play together, and the youngster is giving him all he can handle on the golf course.
“He’s hitting it real strong right now, and he’s been beating me sometimes,” his dad said. “I’ve had him playing with a lot of my buddies, grown men, and he beats them or he’s right there with them.”
The elder Galaviz says that he can see the talent in his son.
“It’s fun seeing him grow and seeing him excel the way he has,” he said. “When I started playing … I can tell that I didn’t have what he has, he really has a gift.”
Galaviz has yet to shoot in the 70’s for a round, but is regularly shooting in the low to mid-80s.
“I haven’t broken 80 yet, but I’m close,” Adam said.
Galaviz is expecting to be the No. 3 player on the Matadors golf team this fall, but has a goal in mind.
“I want to keep working hard, get better, and hopefully become the No. 1 on the team,” he said.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor for the Seguin Gazette. He can be contacted by e-mail at sports@seguingazette.com
