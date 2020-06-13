While the high school baseball season was cut short, Navarro senior catcher Riley Lipton has the opportunity to continue playing the sport he loves on the collegiate level.
On Wednesday, Lipton signed his letter of intent to play baseball for the Schreiner Mountaineers while earning a degree in business.
Lipton said he had the decision to choose from a few different colleges, however, Schreiner made the top of his list.
“My select coach had been talking to me about them and his son used to play there,” he said. “Schreiner is a good school, their classes are small academically-wise and that’s what I need to get all of my grades right.”
Navarro head baseball coach Kris Cavazos said Lipton was a leader on and off the diamond.
“Our core values are always remain selfless, have respect and have high character, and he fits all three of those to a T,” the coach said.
Lipton was a three-year starter for the Panthers, working behind the plate for Cavazos the two years the coach has led the team.
“He is dominate behind the plate, he’s a great catcher, great stick,” he said. “He hit three hole for me both years and put up great numbers. Home run leader this year and was in second last year.”
Cavazos said he’ll miss Lipton’s work on and off the field, but is positive he’ll make a difference with his new team in the coming years.
Navarro Athletic director Rod Blount said he’s excited to see Lipton get the opportunity to step on the field again.
“With the senior season getting cut short, it is a good thing to be able to pick back up and go at it another year,” he said. “It doesn’t replace your high school senior year, but to get out and keep playing the game you love is awesome for him.”
