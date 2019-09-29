The opening night of District 15-3A action began Friday as the Marion Bulldogs travelled west on FM 78 to play district rival, the Randolph Ro-Hawks (3-2) (0-1).
The contest was riveting throughout, as the Bulldogs narrowly escaped with a 31-28 win.
“It feels great,” an excited head coach Ryne Miller said after the game. “That was our goal, to start 1-0 and get ready to go.”
The Ro-Haws, winning the toss, chose to put their offense on the field first. In just a little over 4:30, a seven-play 83-yard drive, all on the ground, ended with a two-yard run for the touchdown.
Marion’s first possession did not go well and they were forced to punt. The punt went straight up into a stiff wind and the ball only traveled 10 yards.
Given the excellent field position, on the Dawgs 37-yard-line, Randolph was hoping to increase their 7-0 lead. Marion’s “D” was caught totally off guard, as the Ro-Hawks were able to sneak in a 37-yard pass completion for a quick score.
The Bulldogs had to regroup and play from behind, trailing 14-0.
Senior quarterback Zach Goodwin was able to find fellow senior receiver Jacob Devora in the corner of the end zone. The seven-play drive covered 66 yards in just under three minutes. Goodwin was 2-for-2 on his passes on the drive.
When the Bulldog defense started settling in, senior Liam Christensen was able to recover a fumble on the ‘Hawks 30-yard -line. Unfortunately for Marion, Randolph was able to pick off a Goodwin pass on its own two to end the drive, and the first quarter ended with Randolph up 14-7.
In the second quarter, the punt returner for the Ro-Hawks bobbled the punt, and Bulldogs’ Cameron Kistner was able to recover the muff. Marion was in business at the eleven.
Unable to convert, the Bulldogs had to settle for a field goal, cutting the Ro-Hawks lead to 14-10.
On the ensuing Ro-Hawk drive, the Bulldog defense came up big. Randolph took a gamble and went for it on fourth-and-three on their side of the 50. But The Marion “D” stood tall and squashed the push.
With 3:10 remaining before the break, the Bulldog offense, led by Goodwin, mixed the ground game with the “Zach Attack” air-mail. Marion was able to cover 57 yards in just seven plays. A Goodwin to Devora pass for 16 yards put the visitors ahead 17-14 at the half.
The Bulldogs got the ball to start the second half. Firing on all cylinders, Marion’s offense strung together a 10-play drive covering 68 yards, culminating in a 40-yard pass from Goodwin to Devora. The Dogs converted multiple fourth downs on the drive.
With Marion hanging on to a ten point advantage at 24-14, the Ro-Hawks used its ground attack to force its will on the Bulldog “D”. A quarterback keeper from the one pulled the home team within three points with a little under five minutes left in the third quarter.
Again on the ensuing Bulldog possession, the turnover bug bit the offense. Goodwin was unable to secure the pigskin, allowing Randolph to return it 35 yards to pay dirt. The hometown boys were back ahead 28-24.
Heading into the fourth quarter, trailing by four, the young and inexperienced Bulldog team banded together to finish strong.
After the Marion defense forced a turnover on downs, the offense was facing a fourth-and-nine on the Hawks 41. Goodwin was able to find his man, senior wide receiver, Hutch Rabenald — just call him “Clutch Hutch” — for 15 yards and a first down at the 26. Two plays later, Goodwin took it in for the score from the five to give Marion the lead, 31-28, with 2:30 remaining in the contest.
The Hawk’s backs were against the wall. Needing a scoring drive for the tie or win, Randolph kept shooting themselves in the foot with multiple false starts. The incomplete pass on a fourth-and-12 ended all hopes of a comeback.
“Our word of the week this week was consistency,” Miller said. “We needed to be consistent through every quarter and we talked about finishing. The third didn’t look good, but they came back in the fourth and finished.”
“I told them at halftime, now go out there and finish, and that is just what they did, “added Miller.
The Bulldogs offense totaled 304 yards, 169 yards passing and 135 on the ground. Goodwin completed 12 passes for 169 yards for three touchdownss and two interceptions. Devora caught three passes for 65 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bulldog defense allowed 324 yards, 48 passing and 276 yards on the ground.
This week the Bulldogs take on the Cole Cougars in Marion. Cole beat Karnes City Friday night 37-6. The kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
