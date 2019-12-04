Seguin, Navarro and Marion high schools will remain in their respective conferences and divisions for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years after the UIL reclassification of schools came out this week on the UIL website.
Seguin has 2,030 students, 130 above the 1,900 that is the cutoff for 5A Division I, according to the website. There are 126 schools in 5A Division I, versus 125 in 5A Division II. Seguin is nearly 200 students short of the 2,220 required to move up to 6A.
Navarro checked in with 634.5 students, remaining in 4A Division II., the site read. There are 92 schools in each of the divisions (I and II) in 4A.
Marion remains in 3A Division I with 463 students enrolled, 53 students short of a move up to 4A Division II. There are 106 schools in each of the two divisions in 3A.
District realignments will happen sometime after the start of the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.