If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Following up on an announcement made by the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference on July 16, and in an effort to plan for spring semester scheduling for fall and winter sports, the league’s Presidents Council announced that all NCAA competition within the conference has been delayed until January due to ongoing health and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic
The SCAC’s Presidents Council agreed to meet in September and October to reassess the landscape of college athletics to see if adjustments to the sports schedules should be considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.