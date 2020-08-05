LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Following up on an announcement made by the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference on July 16, and in an effort to plan for spring semester scheduling for fall and winter sports, the league’s Presidents Council announced that all NCAA competition within the conference has been delayed until January due to ongoing health and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic

The SCAC’s Presidents Council agreed to meet in September and October to reassess the landscape of college athletics to see if adjustments to the sports schedules should be considered.

