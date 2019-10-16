The Marion Bulldogs took five sets and held on to beat Comfort last week, and then handled SA Cole to improve to 3-2 in District 26-3A through the first round of district play.
Elsewhere, Navarro continued their roll through district play, while Seguin fell in three sets to district leader, Boerne Champion.
The Bulldogs won two tight sets over Comfort, 25-23 and 27-25, before giving up two sets 16-25 and 22-25, that forced the tiebreaker.
In the fifth set tiebreaker, the Bulldogs got crucial points in a competitive set and just beat Comfort 17-15 to take the match.
“It was a crazy game,” head coach Taylor Creamer said. “Comfort was undefeated in district when we played them, and we were their only loss in the first round.
“Not only was it big to beat them, but to beat them on the road was great. It was fun — scary — but fun.”
Ingram (3-1) and Comfort (4-1) are the only one loss teams in the district, with Ingram needing to make up a match that was canceled earlier this season.
For the match, Madyson Shulze and Lizzie Abrameit led the offensive effort with 11 and nine kills, respectively, while Abrameit had five aces and Madison Doss, four. Doss chipped in with 25 assists on the night.
Defensively, Hayley Mabee had 20 digs, while Lily Bek and Abrameit contributed with 15 and 13 digs each.
The Bulldogs came back on Friday and beat Cole in three sets, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-17. Molly Rooke had six kills, while Maddie Hill and Mabee had five each.
The two wins put Marion in a good position going into the second half of the district race, tied with Randolph for third, a game behind Comfort.
“We’re in a good place,” Creamer said. “We and Randolph, Comfort and Ingram are very competitive. When we play each other it’s kind of a toss up, you never know who is going to pull it out that night.
“I think we’re playing our best volleyball all season and the mentality of the girls is good. They like to know where we stand, so getting that first round under our belt is mentally good for them and gets them fired up for the second half of the season.”
Marion traveled to Ingram to face Ingram-Moore last night after press time.
Navarro
The Lady Panthers improved to 7-1 in District 30-4A (30-7 overall) with a four-set win over Pleasanton on Friday night in Pleasanton.
Navarro won the first set 25-17, before dropping the second, 23-25. But two straight set wins, 25-19 and 25-18, secured the match.
“Pleasanton played well and adjusted well to our offense the first game,” head coach Nicole Blakeman said. “We had to work to adjust to their adjustment.
“It took us about a game-and-a-half to adjust to their blocking defense.”
Blakeman went from a 5-1 offensive set to a 6-2 in the final two sets to combat Pleasanton’s defense, bringing in an extra hitter, Sara Benner, for more offense.
“It gave us more firepower,” Blakeman said. “Sara didn’t come in until the third set.”
Benner took advantage with seven kills in the match. Kelly Helms had 16 kills, Madison McCaig, 11, and Ashley Gosch had nine to lead the Lady Panthers. The defensive numbers were off the charts, as libero Carolyn Burch had 37 digs, Gosch had 36 and Nelly Brumley had 26 on the night.
“With our injuries this season we’ve had to play different lineups,” Blakeman said. “There’s a positive in that the kids are more comfortable playing, and playing with different players.
“It gives us a chance to work more with the groups that will actually end up playing in the postseason.”
The win solidified a playoff spot for Navarro with just four games left in the district season.
“At this time, mathematically we’re in the playoffs,” Blakeman said. “So we’re prepping and looking toward the postseason.”
Navarro played Brooks Academy last night. See the story in Thursday’s Seguin Gazette.
Seguin
The Lady Mats fell to undefeated District 26-5A leader Boerne Champion in three sets on Friday night, 16-25, 16-25 and 13-25 to fall to 8-4 in district play (18-19 overall).
Seguin beat Veterans Memorial earlier in the week in four sets, 3-1, with the match coming down to several crucial points. The Lady Mats prevailed, 25-23, 27-25, 28-30 and 25-22.
Julianna Harrington led the way with 21 kills to pace Seguin.
“She’s definitely our most consistent offensive player, when she is on we do really well,” head coach Kristi Stanley said. “Veterans was all over the place defensively, they definitely made us earn it.
“We attempted several shots at times attempting to put the ball away, and unfortunately they didn’t go our way, which is why the matches were so tight.”
Harrington was the only player in double figure kills against Champion on Friday, with 10 for the match. Amasti Canales led the way defensively with 15 digs, while Brinley Beicker added 11, and Riley Brittain had eight.
“Boerne is a very solid team offensively,” Stanley said. “They read the offense really well and seem to be in the right place every time. Offensively, they have some really big hitters, and unfortunately we didn’t play our best defensively.
“Against a solid team like that you cannot let your guard down defensively or they will pick you apart.”
Seguin is battling for the fourth and final playoff spot out of the district, tied with McCollum for third, one game ahead of Wagner.
“They’re all going to be vying for that playoff spot, so our match against Harlandale, and next week against McCollum are huge, hopefully we’ll come out on top,” Stanley said.
Seguin traveled to Harlandale last night after press time, before a bye on Friday.
Lifegate
The Lady Falcons (11-4) match with Sunnybrooke was canceled on Friday, after that team was a no show.
Lifegate played Winston last night after press time as they prep for the TCAL regional tournament this weekend.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
