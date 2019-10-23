Five area senior football players were selected to play last week in the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game, to be played on Saturday, Jan. 4 in the Alamodome.
Seguin offensive tackle Josh Avalos and defensive safety Dillion Gutierrez will represent the Matadors on the Black team.
Navarro running back Euler DeLeon and outside linebacker Gabriel Means will join the two Matadors on the Black team.
Marion linebacker Cade Baumann will play for the Gold team.
It’s the 42nd anniversary of the game, which features athletes from school districts in and around San Antonio.
The game is a chance for players to showcase their skills for another game to college recruiters
Last year, 69 of the players in the game went on to play college football.
