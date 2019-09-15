It was a game befitting of the full moon rising over Matador Stadium on Friday the 13th.
Absolutely crazy.
The Matadors and Central Catholic scored 57 points between them in a touchdown fest of a second half, and the Buttons held Seguin out of the end zone from four yards out with seconds left for the potential game-tying score — holding on to win an offensive slugfest, 51-43.
“It was one of those games that one play here or there could make the difference,” head coach Travis Bush said after the game. “It was a great game, but in the end they made one more play than we did.”
With backup quarterback Micah Rodriguez in for a hamstring-plagued Jhalen Mickles in the second half, Seguin fell behind, but answered with two straight scores — twice — to retake the lead.
“Jhalen played well in the first half, but he let us know that he couldn’t really run,” Bush said. “Micah came in, did a good job for us and almost won the game.”
The Buttons scored on its opening drive of the second half to take a 28-16 lead, before Rodriguez and running back Marques Washington mounted the first comeback of the half.
Washington carried the load on the first drive, on runs around the edge and straight up the gut, as Seguin marched down the field and eventually got a nine-yard score from Washington to cut the lead to 28-23.
Washington, who was gassed in the fourth quarter, was forced to stay in the game as backup Jervin Contreras had suffered an injury in the first half.
“Marques did a great job running the ball,” Bush said. “We ran up and down the field so much and our tempo was hurting them. He had to fight to stay in there, because he didn’t have a relief running back.”
Bush rolled the dice after the score, and Seguin came up with an onside kick to get the ball back at its own 44-yard-line.
Rodriguez went to work on that drive, hitting Trevor Was, Washington, and McKnight on three completions for 40 yards to move the ball to the Buttons 21-yard-line.
A beautiful 21-yard scoring strike to tight end Jonathan Patterson capped off the drive, and the Matadors went up 30-28.
Seguin pinned the Buttons deep on the next drive, but on a second-and-19 from the nine-yard-line, Central Catholic quarterback Christian Allen hit a wide open Gibby Garza streaking down the middle of the field on a 91-yard scoring strike to give the Buttons the lead once again, 35-30.
Washington went back to work on the ensuing drive, getting first downs on runs of 25, 12 and 10 yards, and then streaking around the right side for a 13-yard score to put Seguin back up 36-35.
After the Seguin defense got its first stop of the second half and forced a punt, Rodriguez and Washington engineered another scoring drive. Rodriguez hit Patterson and Clark Ullrich on successive throws of 18 and 25 yards, and Washington punched it in again, this time from 12 yards out, to give Seguin the 43-35 lead.
The Matadors had a chance to stretch the lead after a Central Catholic fumble, but Clark Ullrich, fighting for extra yards, fumbled the ball to give it right back to the Buttons.
“We had an opportunity with the ball and the lead, and we turned it over,” Bush said.
Allen made the Matadors pay on the second play of the ensuing drive, hitting another wide open receiver, Zach Young, this time for 71 yards and a score.
This time, the Buttons gambled with an onside kick, and after recovering it and driving to the Seguin 18-yard-line, got a 34-yard field goal to go back in front, 44-43.
Seguin drove it to the Buttons 44-yard-line on the next drive, but on fourth-and four, Washington got blown up in the backfield, and Seguin turned it over on downs.
Five plays later, with just over two minutes left in the game and Seguin out of timeouts, Bush told his defense to let the Buttons score, and Garza ran it in from 30 yards out for the eight-point lead.
“When we were out of timeouts there in the fourth, we chose to let them score,” Bush said. “If not they would have run the clock out. The only chance we had to win the game was to let them score on defense.”
Seguin took the ball down the field again, as Rodriguez hit five passes, the last a throw to Patterson at the two-yard-line. Patterson nearly scored, but was forced back just short of the goal line.
Washington was stuffed for no gain, and after a spike to stop the clock, Rodriguez missed on two throws to end the Matador threat to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Bush is looking for solutions on the defensive side of the ball, as the Matadors gave up more than 40 points to the third straight team this season.
“We’ve got to find some answers on defense,” he said. “It’s hard to win when you’re giving up 45 points a game.”
For the game, the two teams combined for more than 1,100 yards of offense. Seguin racked up 635 yards, 332 on the ground (about 268 of those by Washington) and 305 through the air. Central Catholic had 537 yards of total offense.
Seguin fell to 0-3 on the season heading into next week’s district opener against Austin Northeast.
“We’ve got to learn from it, we’re going to be in this situation at some point again down the road,” Bush said. “We’re coming back next week at 0-0 in district, our goals for the season are still intact.
“Our goal is to compete for the district championship and get into the playoffs — all of that starts next week.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com
