KYLE — Lehman (1-8, 0-6) for another week will remain winless in District 12-5A after the Matadors defeated the Lobos 35-16 Thursday night at Bob Shelton Stadium.

Seguin’s (6-3, 5-1) offense was off and running early as they scored twice in back-to-back quarters before the break. The Mats more than tripled their offensive output yard-wise compared to last Friday in the loss to Buda Johnson, while also finding the end zone five times by the end of the contest. Head coach Craig Dailey was happy to see his offense adjust on the fly as the night progressed.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.