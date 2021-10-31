If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Matador receiver Devin Matthews a little help from offensive lineman Sylis Molina as he makes he way downfield toward the end zone during Seguin’s game against Kyle Lehman on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Bob Shelton Stadium.
Seguin quarterback Jakyari Matthews keeps the ball as he looks for a clear route down field during the Matadors’ game against Kyle Lehman on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Bob Shelton Stadium.
Sandy Falgout - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Matador running back John Jackson fights his way through a pack of Lobos as he gains extra yards during Seguin’s game against Kyle Lehman on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Bob Shelton Stadium.
Sandy Falgout - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Seguin quarterback Troy Falgout passes the ball to receiver Devin Matthews during Seguin’s game against Kyle Lehman on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Bob Shelton Stadium.
Sandy Falgout - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Matador defensive linemen Jacob McLeod (35) Evrin Contreras (65) and John Michael Mata (10) wrap up a Lobl during Seguin’s game against Kyle Lehman on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Bob Shelton Stadium.
Sandy Falgout - Special to the Seguin Gazette
KYLE — Lehman (1-8, 0-6) for another week will remain winless in District 12-5A after the Matadors defeated the Lobos 35-16 Thursday night at Bob Shelton Stadium.
Seguin’s (6-3, 5-1) offense was off and running early as they scored twice in back-to-back quarters before the break. The Mats more than tripled their offensive output yard-wise compared to last Friday in the loss to Buda Johnson, while also finding the end zone five times by the end of the contest. Head coach Craig Dailey was happy to see his offense adjust on the fly as the night progressed.
