Chris Evert had Martina Navratilova. Peyton Manning had Tom Brady. The old Brooklyn Dodgers had the New York Yankees.
And since 2013, the Navarro Panthers have had the Cuero Gobblers as that one cloud that is always ready to rain all over their parade. The Panthers have lost six of seven games to Cuero since 2013 with all but one of those losses coming in the playoffs. That represents more than half of the games Navarro has lost in that period.
Coming off a state championship in 2018, the young Gobblers have struggled through 2019. They have a 2-6 overall record and are 1-2 in district play. They must win their last two games or they will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Guess who has the chance to end their playoff hopes.
Navarro (8-0, 3-0) will try for a little payback as they host Cuero Friday in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Erwin-Lee Field.
The Panthers have more at stake than revenge against an old nemesis. While they have already clinched a playoff berth for the 12th straight season, a win in this game would ensure them of at least a share of the district title. If they follow that with a victory in Bandera next Friday, they will win the district outright and complete the regular season with a perfect record.
Still, being the team that gives the Gobblers a quick start on basketball season after years of frustration at their hands would be enjoyed by all who cheer for the purple and gold. Especially since history shows that Cuero never stays down for long so you had better take advantage while you can.
But Navarro head coach Rod Blount is not ready to start the celebration.
“This is a scary game,” he said. “It hasn’t come together for them yet but they still have a lot of players with ability. Now they’re backed into a corner where they have to win to get in the playoffs.
“They’re going to play us tough like they always do. They know they still have a chance to keep their season going.”
Blount said Cuero still lines up in the Wildcat formation and tries to get mismatches. One difference this year is that they are more run heavy than in the past—Blount said they run on about 80% of downs.
He said running back Jackson Hardwick is Cuero’s “go-to guy.” Hardwick has rushed for 556 yards and nine touchdowns on 119 carries. He also has seven catches, two of which were for touchdowns.
The Gobblers have had multiple players take snaps this season but J.D. Notaro has done most of the passing. He has completed just over 40% of his passes for 402 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. Notaro is also a threat to run with 393 yards rushing on the season.
The Cuero line is still solid, according to Blount. He praises returning starting tackle Storm Dromgoole and tight end Kobe Giles.
“Their offense has shown they can move the ball,” Blount said. “In their first series against Bandera (a 16-15 loss) they moved the ball down the field on the first series and I don’t think they had a third down. They just haven’t been able to do it consistently so far.”
Blount said their defense is “playing really well.” Dromgoole and Giles are also on the defensive line where Blount said they “gave us fits last year.” He also singled out Hardwick at linebacker, who leads the team in tackles, and safety Austin Schwarz.
Cuero traditionally has defended the Slot-T offense well. In each of their past three meetings, they have held the usually high-powered Panthers scoreless in the first half.
Navarro is coming off a big 42-14 win over Wimberley last Friday night that gave them the inside track for the district championship. Cuero broke a six-game losing streak the night before with a 69-0 blowout of Austin Eastside Memorial
In other District 13-4A-II, Bandera faced Eastside Memorial on Thursday night while Wimberley will try to keep their district title hopes alive as they host Llano.
-30-
PANTHER NOTES: While the teams have met seven times—mainly in the playoffs--since 2013, this will be Cuero’s first trip to Erwin-Lee Field.
It will not surprise most fans of Navarro and Cuero to know that the weather for the game is forecast to be in the 40’s. Most of their previous meetings have been viewed with a hot chocolate, a Frito-pie, and sometimes an umbrella.
Panthers’ fullback Euler Deleon could be in range of the school single season rushing record, especially if his team makes an extended playoff run. He has rushed for 1,123 yards so far this year. The record of 1,869 yards was set by Austin Randle in 2003.
