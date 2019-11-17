MARION — Before either team took the field Friday, one thing was certain, a Bulldog victory was imminent.
The Marion Bulldogs improving to (8-3), ending the Lyford Bulldogs season (5-6), 56-30. The win gave head coach Ryne Miller and his staff back-to-back bi-district championships.
“We’ll take it,” Miller said after the game. “The three phases, our special teams, showed up to play tonight, we had a huge kickoff return by Hutch. Everything was in sync. We knew what they were going to do.
“Then our defense take-aways. Jacob Devora had three interceptions. Our offense started clicking after all the nerves and jitters were out.”
Different looks in the backfield gave the Lyford team something Marion didn’t show on film.
“We want to put the ball in our playmakers hands,” Miller said. “Whether it’s throwing the ball, catching it or running the ball, we’re going to put a bunch of different guys around. It’s kinda been our MO this year — different personnel packages — plays don’t really change a lot.”
Marion’s fumble on the second play of the game was recovered on the Bulldogs’ 38-yard-line. A seven-play Lyford scoring drive ended with a three-yard run for a score. Lyford lined up in the swinging gate formation for the two-point try and took what turned out to be their only lead in the game at 8-0.
But Marion came right back with an 85-yard kick off return from Hutch Rabenaldt, who raced untouched for the return to pay dirt, and Marion was on the board.
Neither team was able to take advantage of turnovers on the next two possessions. Lyford ran two plays and fumbled and then the Marion offense returned the favor when Lyford forced a Marion fumble at its own 11-yard line. Three plays later, senior Jacob Devora snagged his first of three interceptions in the game. This one went for a 20-yard pick six and Marion was up 14-8.
After Marion’s “D” forced a three-and-out, the offense took over on their own 18, but an interception ended the scoring threat.
On Marion’s next series, a 50-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper by Zach Goodwin was negated by a holding call on Marion. Facing a 3rd-and-18 to move the chains, Goodwin hooked up with Hutch Rabenaldt for 17 yards.
A 4th-and-1 around the midfield stripe had Marion poised to take the gamble. Jayden Williams lined up at QB and Goodwin split wide right. Williams handled the direct snap, rolled to his left and followed his blocker, before being pushed out of bounds inside the 10-yard-line. Three plays later, back-up quarterback Tanner Beakley took it across the line for the score.
With 3:50 left on the clock before intermission, Marion’s special teams caught Lyford sleeping on the swift kick, allowing Marion to gather the loose pigskin. Marion strung together six plays covering 45 yards, culminating in a rushing touchdown by Goodwin. Marion led 28-8 with 1:30 left in the first half.
Lyford’s next possession caused Marion’s defensive aggressiveness to backfire. Freshman quarterback Osmar Martinez hit a wide open sophomore receiver, Diego Guerra, for a 75-yard pass for a touchdown. The two-point try failed and Lyford had cut the lead in half, 28-14.
Marion got the ball back with 1:15 left on the clock. Needing to make up 75 yards in real estate, Goodwin hit Williams for a 44-yard touchdown and the score for the 35-14 lead.
Lyford’s first drive of the second half ended when “Devo” (Devora) intercepted his second pass of the night deep in Marion territory. Devora was pushed out of bounds inside the Lyford five.
From that point, Marion drove inside Lyford territory and Williams, who lined up at quarterback once again, scored from three yards out, increasing the Marion lead to 42-14.
Down by 28, Lyford was forced to pass to try and get quick scores and get back in the game.
Once again two plays later, an errant pass, tipped off the receiver’s fingers, fell into “Devo’s” hands for his third interception on the night, but the offense could not take advantage.
Lyford scored next on a 20-yard run to cut Marion’s lead to 20 at 42-22.
Early on in the fourth, with Tanner Beakley at the helm, the reserve quarterback hit Goodwin for a 13-yard touchdown. Goodwin made a comeback to the ball, thrown perfectly by Beakley where only his man could make the play.
Ray Rayos scored the last touchdown for Marion near the end of the contest for the final margin.
Marion’s offense had 232 yards on the ground and 146 yards passing. Lyford ran it for 256 yards and had 118 passing yards on the night.
Devora had the three interceptions, one for a pick six.
Goodwin, Williams, Beakley and Rayos scored for Marion on the night. The 85-yard kick-off return by Rabenaldt rounded out the scoring.
Next up for Marion are the Industrial Cobras (10-1), who beat Hitchcock Friday night, 50-22.
Kick-off is in Karnes City on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.