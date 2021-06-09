If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin wide receiver Marques Washington carries the ball into the end zone for the Matadors' first touch down of the season on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. The Matadors brought home their first win of the season in the new Matador Stadium.
Matador running back Marques Washington signs his letter of intent to play football for the University of Mary Hardin Baylor on Friday, June 4, 2021 in the Seguin High School Activity Center.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Marques Washington is a multiple-sport athlete, but following a stellar career on the gridiron, one of Seguin’s top running backs is set to continue his football career at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor.
After a visit to the campus, Washington knew that is where he belonged.
