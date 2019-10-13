Fans filed into Erwin-Lee Field on Friday expecting another in a series of tight battles between the Navarro Panthers and the Llano Yellowjackets.
But the Panthers had other ideas.
Navarro blew the game open by outscoring Llano 35-0 in the second quarter en route to a 55-14 pasting in the district opener for both teams.
The Panthers were their usual force on offense, gaining 470 yards and scoring almost at will. Fullback Euler Deleon again led the charge with 158 yards and three touchdowns. He has rushed for at least 100 yards and one touchdown in every game this season.
But the Navarro defense provided the surprise on this night. Llano has averaged 42 points a game and thrown for more than 1,200 yards this year. The Panthers held them scoreless and without a single passing yard until the second half, when the game was out of reach.
Navarro head coach Rod Blount credited the pass rush for much of the Panthers’ success in stopping the Jackets.
“Llano is an explosive team with a lot of talent and a quarterback who is usually very accurate,” he said. “But the defense did an awesome job tonight getting the quarterback uncomfortable and getting some hits on him. We mixed up some looks and brought pressure from different places and I’m proud of the job the defensive line and linebackers did.”
Senior linebacker Gabriel Means, who led the team with 10 tackles on Friday said defending the pass was an emphasis during the Panthers’ bye last week.
“We worked on covering receivers man-to-man and playing outside hole,” he said. “The linebackers were used in coverage more but the defensive line was able to put a lot of heat on the quarterback. We’re going to have to continue defending the pass well with teams like Wimberley ahead on our schedule.”
The Panthers did not score on the game’s opening possession but it was hardly wasted. They kept the ball for more than seven minutes before the drive stalled deep in Llano territory. The Jackets took over inside their ten-yard line but were held to a three-and-out.
Navarro then got on the board on the first play of the second quarter on a three-yard DeLeon run that capped a six-play drive.
To that point, the Panthers had the ball for 20 plays compared to just three for Llano. That was crucial because the Jackets had chosen to take the wind at the start of this game. They were only able to run three plays with it before their passing game had to go against a strong wind for the second quarter.
After the second quarter, their hopes of a win would be gone with the wind.
Following DeLeon’s touchdown, Johnny Alegria celebrated his return to play for the first time in a month by picking off a Llano pass and bringing it back 52 yards to the Jackets’ 23-yard line.
Four plays later, Momo Sims went up the middle for a 12-yard touchdown run. Sebastian Sneed’s extra point gave Navarro a 14-0 lead.
A sack by Panthers’ defensive end Brian Holmes killed Llano’s next series, giving the ball back to the Navarro offense at their own 49-yard line. DeLeon would turn that drive into points when he bullied his way through the defense for a touchdown on a fourth-and-one at the Llano 18-yard line. A key block from Means, playing tight end, helped him find the end zone.
Still, things were about to get a lot worse for Llano. After another three-and-out, they were forced to punt from their own 17-yard line. It was then that Brett Butler broke through and blocked the punt. Brody Whitson recovered it in the end zone for the touchdown.
That was the first time the Panthers had scored on a blocked punt since a 2015 game at Lytle.
Matthew Gilliam ran in the two-point conversion and Navarro had a 28-0 lead with 2:38 left in the first half.
They were not done yet, however. Another three-and-out forced another Llano punt and this time it put the Panthers in business at the Jackets’ 43-yard line, with just over a minute remaining.
Just a few of those seconds would be needed for Navarro to add yet another score. On the first play of the series, quarterback Nick Billings laid out a perfect pass downfield to a wide-open Kyle Dietert for the Panthers’ first touchdown pass of the season.
“It was big to get that first one tonight,” Blount said of the touchdown pass. “Nick had a good game tonight, throwing some good balls, staying calm, and moving around in the pocket.”
That gave the Panthers a 35-0 halftime lead few would have expected. But the stats told the story. Llano managed just 32 yards in offense—all on the ground—and two first downs in the first half while Navarro had 244 total yards, forced one turnover and scored a special teams touchdown.
DeLeon would get his third touchdown of the night and his 16th of the season with a 62-yard run in the third quarter. But most of the half was about giving reserves playing time. Llano would score twice in the half while Gilliam scored on a one-yard run and Whitson on a 55-yard run.
It was the 250th all-time win for Navarro. Their record since beginning play in 1971 is 250-252-8.
They will next have a rare Thursday night game when they travel to downtown Austin next week to face Eastside Memorial in a district game at House Park Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.