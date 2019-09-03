Texas Lutheran Football checked in 162 student-athletes for the start of fall camp and broke the program’s record for football players reporting for the preseason.
The 162 Bulldogs reporting on Monday broke the 2015 record of 155.
Monday’s number is 13 more total players than reported in 2018 for fall camp.
“To say we are excited would be a huge understatement,” said Carl Gustafson, TLU’s third-year head football coach. “It is great to see our returners looking good, and our freshmen seem to be excited as well.”
“After a long day of moving into dorms and filling out paperwork, we are excited to get on the practice field tonight. I know our players and coaches are ready to go, and it should be a great way to start off fall camp.”
TLU players and coaches hit the George Kieffer Football Practice Field and Bulldog Stadium (Frank L. Dunne Field) for tonight’s practice session. The practice begins at 8:15 p.m.
Of the 162 football players now on campus, 86 are true freshmen. Eighty Bulldog freshman reported to camp in 2018.
The 86 freshman this year are seven off the school record of the 93 true freshmen that reported to campus in 1998 when TLU brought back football after a 10-season hiatus.
In 2018, TLU finished in a tie for third in the American Southwest Conference for a second consecutive season. The Bulldogs look to break into the top-two in 2019 and contend for an NCAA Division III playoff berth with a squad that must fill a void at quarterback but returns the bulk of its defense and a game-breaking running back trio.
The Bulldogs have eight returning starters on offense and nine returning starters on defense. The Bulldogs also bring back starting place-kicker Juan Ocampo (Lockhart/Lockhart), who was the ASC Special Teams Player of the Year as a true freshman in 2018.
TLU went 7-3 in 2018 and posted a 6-3 conference mark for the second straight year.
The 7-3 overall record was a one-game improvement upon the 2017 overall mark.
The Bulldogs start the 2019 campaign with a Sept. 14 non-conference home game with the Hendrix College Warriors out of Conway, Ark. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.
