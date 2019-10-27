It appeared the Matadors had just got back in the game.
Seguin trailed Dripping Springs 17-6 at the half, after the Tigers had scored on the last play of the half to take the 11-point lead.
But two successive drives by the Matadors at the start of the third quarter, the second coming after a turnover, put Seguin on top in the contest, 20-17.
The ballgame was on — or so it seemed.
But the Tigers would score seven touchdowns in the last quarter-and-a-half, turning a close game into a blowout, and leave no doubt who the first place team was in District 12-5A with a 66-28 victory.
The loss dropped Seguin into a tie with Austin LBJ for second place in the district with a 4-1 mark (4-4 overall).
Head coach Travis Bush gave all the accolades to the Tigers after the game.
“They were the better team,” Bush said. “They were bigger, they were more physical, they dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football.
“Credit to our guys, they played their tails off. There’s about 15 of our guys limping around after the game, we got beat up pretty good.”
Seguin’s defense kept the Mats in the game in the first half, particularly after Sequin’s one lone scoring drive in the half had cut the Tigers lead to 7-6.
Marques Washington capped off a 49-yard scoring drive with a one-yard plunge for the score, before the Tigers returned the ensuing kickoff all the way to the Mats 12-yard-line.
The defense stiffened deep in Mats’ territory, holding the Tigers to a field goal for the 10-6 lead.
But the Mats were held to a three-and-out for the third time in the half, and a short punt into a stiff wind out of the north gave the Tigers good field position at the Mats 43-yard-line.
Dripping Springs put together the drive that saw them score on the last play of the half on a fourth-and-goal from the one for the 17-6 lead.
Seguin ended up with just 70 yards of offense in the first half.
“We weren’t able to get in a rhythm,” Bush said. “We knew it was going to be a struggle to run the ball, nobody has been able to score much on these guys. We missed some opportunities, missed some conversions and really didn’t get much going other than the one drive.”
But the offense found new life early in the second half, putting together two scoring drives on back-to-back possessions to briefly take the lead.
On the first drive, quarterback Jhalen Mickles found Washington streaking all alone down the left sideline, hitting him about 15 yards downfield from the Mats 26-yard-line, and 71 yards later Washington was finally tackled at the Tigers’ three-yard-line.
Three plays later on a fourth-and-goal from the one, Mickles found enough of a hole to punch it in. Two penalties on the Tigers on the two-point try gave Seguin a third chance and Washington ran it from the one to put Seguin back in the contest at 17-14.
The subsequent onside kick was unsuccessful, but the Tigers gave the ball back on a fumble four plays later, setting Seguin up at the Tigers 49-yard-line.
On a fourth-and-four from the Tigers 26-yard-line, Bush rolled the dice with a deep throw from Mickles to Trevor Waz, who had got behind the defense, and Seguin had its first and only lead of the game, 20-17.
But the Mats could not stop the Tigers offense the rest of the night.
“We played our tails off to come back and take the lead, but their offense wore our defensive line out,” Bush said. “There wasn’t anything we could do. They ran the ball at their will there in the fourth quarter.”
Dripping Springs put together a 61-yard scoring drive on their next possession to quickly retake the lead, then had successive scoring drives of 45 and 35 yards when Seguin was forced to punt into the stiff north wind, and went up 38-20.
With Seguin trailing by 18 with just over eight minutes left in the game, Bush went for it on a fourth-and-13 from their own 27-yard-line, and Mickles pass to Jonathan Patterson came up a couple of yards short of the first down.
Two plays later, Dripping Springs scored again, and the Tigers had a 45-20 lead.
Seguin put together one more drive on the next series, as Mickles hit Washington again for a 47-yard gain down to theTigers 29, and Washington would eventually punch it in from the one to cut the lead to 17 at 45-28.
But that would be it for the Mats on the night, as the Tigers scored three more times before the end of the game for the final margin. An uncovered kickoff after first score gave the Tigers a short field, and Mickles second interception of the season was returned for a touchdown for the Tigers last score of the night.
“Hats off to them, they’re going to be the district champs and they deserve it,” Bush said.
For the game, Mickles ended the night 13-27 for 248 yards and a touchdown, while Washington ran for 33 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. Washington was the leading receiver on the night with four catches for 134 yards.
The Mats still have a chance to get second in the district, with a winnable game against last place Austin Navarro next week, and the game against Austin LBJ in two weeks.
“We’ve got a playoff ticket in our pocket, we’ve got an opportunity to play for a playoff seed,” Bush said. “We haven’t won a playoff game in 31 years here, so we’ll have an opportunity to do something that hasn’t been down around here in a long time.”
