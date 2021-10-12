Navarro Tennis

The Navarro tennis team poses at the conclusion of their first-round playoff matchup against the Ingram Warriors on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 in Kerrville, TX. The Panthers defeated the Ingram Warriors by a score of 12-7 and now advance to the area round.

 Courtesy photos - Special to the Seguin Gazette

KERRVILLE - As the sun set and the final point was played, the Navarro tennis team was crowned Bi-District Champions late Monday evening.

The Panthers defeated the Ingram Warriors by a score of 12-7 in their first-round playoff matchup in Kerrville. The win advances Navarro to the area round where the Panthers wait to play the winner of Corpus Christi West Oso and Brazosport High School.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

