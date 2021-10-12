KERRVILLE - As the sun set and the final point was played, the Navarro tennis team was crowned Bi-District Champions late Monday evening.
The Panthers defeated the Ingram Warriors by a score of 12-7 in their first-round playoff matchup in Kerrville. The win advances Navarro to the area round where the Panthers wait to play the winner of Corpus Christi West Oso and Brazosport High School.
