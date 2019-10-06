For four weeks now, the Lifegate Christian Falcons football team has rolled over their opponents.
Friday night, they got the other side of the coin.
The Falcons fell to the Bastrop Tribe Warriors at Falcon Field, 58-8, in a game called at the end of the third quarter.
“They’re a good team and we weren’t ready to play at their level,” head coach John Stout said. “They just overpowered us, scored quick and we could never recover.”
The Falcons fell to 4-2 on the season with the loss.
The Warriors scored the first four touchdowns of the game in building a 28-0 lead. Lifegate was unable to move the ball against a defense for the Warriors that was getting penetration and limiting positive plays.
“We started out moving the ball, but they made some adjustments, we couldn’t pick it up and we weren’t making the right reads,” Stout said.
“We were in there blocking, but we weren’t turning on the blocks to where it would open up a lane.”
The Falcons tendency for slow starts, which they have been able to overcome against weaker competition, hurt them in the contest on Friday night, the coach said.
“We need to really come out strong in the beginning,” Stout said. “We’re used to coming out mediocre. This was a good eye-opener for the boys — hopefully they’ll see that they have to come out hard in the beginning to calm things down.”
After falling down by four touchdowns early, the Falcons’ Quentin Shelnutt provided a little hope with a 35-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion made the score 28-8 in the second quarter.
But the score did not give the Falcons the momentum the coach and the team were hoping to regain.
“We were already down quite a bit,” Stout said. “We were trying to get it into their heads that they could come back, but they just weren’t taking it last night.”
“Some plays we were shutting them down, but then sometimes we just went in the opposite direction.”
The Warriors scored twice more before the half to put the game out of reach.
The coach had hoped the defense would be able to disrupt the Warriors, but it didn’t happen, he said.
“We just weren’t getting off the ball and getting in their backfield,” Stout said. “We were trying to read and didn’t attack — and that’s where they got us.
“They attacked us, we didn’t attack them, and that’s just the way it went.”
Conversely, the Warriors were disrupting the Falcon offense with penetration into the backfield.
“They weren’t giving us much time, we were just tucking it and trying to run and we couldn’t get around them,” Stout said.
The football season demands a short tern memory, and the coach hopes the team can put the one bad game they have had this year in the rearview mirror.
“We just learn from our mistakes and get to to the next game,” Stout said. “We can’t worry about this one, we have to forget and go on to the next game.”
The Falcons take on Ovilla Christian next week at Falcon Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.