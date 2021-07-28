If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Incoming Freshman Faith Wilson gets ready to toss her partner a ball to spike on day one of the Lady Matadors ninth grade volleyball camp on July 26, 2021 at Goldie Harris Gym. According to Seguin High School head coach Kristi Stanley, Wilson has almost never missed a day of the Lady Mats strength and conditioning camp since seventh grade.
Sye Bennefield - The Seguin Gazette
Head Coach Kristi Stanley discussing the level of intensity and focus needed throughout day one of the Lady Matadors ninth grade volleyball camp on July 26, 2021 at Goldie Harris Gym.
Sye Bennefield - The Seguin Gazette
Head Coach Kristi Stanley directs where to go next in one of her drills on day one of the Lady Matadors ninth grade volleyball camp on July 26, 2021 at Goldie Harris Gym
The Matador volleyball athletes of today and tomorrow gathered in the Goldie Harris Gymnasium and got back to the basics.
Around 30 or so incoming freshmen were in attendance as they were put through various volleyball drills and exercises by Lady Matadors Head Coach Kristi Stanley and her talented coaching staff early Monday morning.
