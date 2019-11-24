CORPUS CHRISTI—Like Ol’ Man River in the famous song, the Navarro Panthers just keep rolling along.
They took their 12th win of the season on Friday night, remaining undefeated with a 42-13 thrashing of the Rio Hondo Bobcats (6-5) in the second round of the Class 4A-II playoffs.
As has long been their calling card, the Panthers won by running the ball almost at will. They tallied 503 rushing yards, nearly half of which came from tailback Johnny Alegria’s career high 237 yards.
For guard Malachi DeLaTorre, it was all in a day’s work.
“They were a really aggressive defense, but we just had to go out there and do our thing,” he said. “They tried to take away some of our inside game tonight but we hit the nine hole (outside) and it worked for us. We’re a quick offensive line so we’ve had success on the outside.”
On the other side of the ball, they shut out Rio Hondo in the first half while holding them to 79 total yards. The Bobcats, who scored 44 points against the Panthers in this round two years ago, could not get on track offensively until they faced a large deficit in the second half.
The Panthers took the opening drive of the game 76 yards in seven plays. Alegria capped the drive with a 24-yard touchdown run, giving Navarro a 7-0 lead barely two minutes into the game.
Rio Hondo tried to answer on their next possession but a short drive was stopped and a 45-yard field goal attempt fell short.
Five plays later, Panthers’ fullback Euler Deleon would produce the play-of-the-night on a fourth-and-one at the Navarro 48-yard line. Deleon took the handoff and was met in the middle of the line. He bounced off the tackle and back three yards, broke three more tackles behind the line of scrimmage and carried defenders with him for a seven-yard gain.
Navarro head coach Rod Blount said those yards were earned long before the play.
“All that is done when no one is watching,” Blount said of Deleon. “It comes when he is staying late and getting extra reps. You couldn’t ask more from a kid and it is great to see all his work pay off.”
Deleon would score six plays later on a nine-yard run. He ended the night with 117 yards on 19 carries, leaving him just 104 yards away from the school’s single season rushing record.
The scoring onslaught would continue in the second quarter. The fleet-footed Alegria made an entire defense look like it was running in slow motion as he raced outside for a 78-yard touchdown run.
Rio Hondo threatened to close the gap late in the half when they drove deep into Navarro territory. But on a 4th-and-two at the Panther four-yard line, the quarterback on a keeper found the middle of the line clogged up and then was thrown for a three-yard loss by linebackers Gabriel Means and Andrew Guerra.
Taking over at their own seven-yard line with 3:26 left in the half, the Panthers set out to add to their lead. Runs by Alegria, Deleo, and Momo Sims quickly moved them past midfield. Then quarterback Nick Billings would loft a perfect pass downfield to Alegria, who hauled it in for a 46-yard touchdown play. That gave Navarro a commanding 28-0 lead at the intermission.
The Bobcats fought back in the second half and nearly made a game of it. They connected on a long touchdown pass on the fourth play of the second half. Brett Butler blocked the extra point attempt, keeping the score at 28-6.
Rio Hondo then stopped the Panthers’ first drive of the half near midfield and advanced to the Navarro 17-yard line. A score on that series and the Bobcats would have been within two scores with about a quarter and a half still to play.
But defensive back Sam Muniga picked off a pass near the goal line to turn back the threat.
“I wish we had started out better in the second half,” Blount, who is now 22-3 at Navarro, said. “Their quarterback did a great job selling the run and then pulling up right at the line and that is tough on defensive backs and linebackers. Sam came up with a big play to get things going for us again.”
The Panthers then put the game away, driving 83 yards for their third 80-plus yard scoring drive of the game. En route, they ran a time-consuming 17 plays before Sims took it in from the Bobcats’ one-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 35-6.
The teams then exchanged touchdowns with Navarro running back Matthew Gilliam ending the night’s scoring with a 15-yard run.
The win gives the Panthers a 12-win season for just the second time (the other was their 14-1 finish in 2016) and their fifth consecutive trip to the third round of the playoffs. It is also their 25th all-time playoff win in 44 games.
They will now meet the Sinton Pirates (7-5), who outlasted Navarro’s District 13-4A-II rival Llano 41-34 on Friday night. It will be the first time the two schools have ever met on the gridiron.
The game will kick off on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Cuero.
Scot Kibbe is a regular contributor to the Seguin Gazette. He has covered Navarro football for 28 years.
