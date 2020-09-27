If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Navarro Panthers (2-2) won in a last second thriller over the Giddings Buffalos on Sept. 25 after a 16 play, 76 yard drive ended with Brody Whitson stepping over the goal line to give the Panthers the 21-17 edge with :03 seconds left in the game.
Sam Muniga ran for 76 yards on 12 carries in the game, and Cole Mouser picked up 53 yards on 12 carries on offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.