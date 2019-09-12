Texas Lutheran Women’s Golf senior Summer Swift forced a two-person playoff at the 2019 TLU Lady Bulldog Fall Classic and ultimately finished as the tournament runner-up after a scorecard playoff Tuesday at Max Starcke Park Municipal Golf Course.
Swift and Karen Alvarez of the University of Texas at Dallas each finished 36 holes with a total of 150, and the two began play on hole No. 1 to decide the winner of the tournament on the course.
Swift and Alvarez each parred the first hole, but play was suspended due to lightning in the area. With the suspension of play, the tournament was decided via a scorecard tiebreaker.
Alvarez was declared the winner of the Lady Bulldog Classic because she scored better than Swift on hole No. 3 on Tuesday. Alvarez birdied the hole, a par-5 for the women, and Swift made par.
Swift led the Bulldogs to a team score of 380 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs ended the tourney in ninth place out of 10 teams.
TLU’s men’s team came home in a tie for sixth at its home invitational After posting rounds of 285 and 299 on Monday, The Bulldogs three-round team total came to 878.
TLU tied for sixth with the University of Texas at Dallas.
TLU’s Nathan Haley posted a tie for 10th.
Haley carded a 2-under 69 on Tuesday after opening rounds of 71-78.
