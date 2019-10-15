LONGVIEW — Texas Lutheran Women's Volleyball rolled to a pair of three-set wins Saturday in Longview at LeTourneau University. The Bulldogs posted victories over Belhaven (Miss.) and LeTourneau.
TLU defeated Belhaven 25-8, 25-14, 25-10 and dropped LeTourneau 25-16, 25-13, 25-21.
The Bulldogs have now won four straight. TLU improved to 14-11 overall.
Against Belhaven, the Bulldogs posted a hitting percentage of .385. TLU hit .342 for the match against LeTourneau.
Sophomore middle blocker Peyton Sulak hit .563 against Belhaven. She registered nine kills and two blocks.
Senior outside hitter Bryten Mitchan collected 16 kills against LeTourneau and hit .455. Paige Day added 11 kills and a hitting percentage of .375.
Kelly Jurden delivered 20 assists in the win over LeTourneau, and Jaci Chambers had 18 assists against Belhaven.
Lexi Morris collected 17 digs against Belhaven and 18 against LeTourneau.
TLU returns to Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action next Friday and Saturday with four matches at the SCAC Crossover at Trinity University in San Antonio.
