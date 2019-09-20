Two undefeated teams with unfinished business will square off on Friday night when the Navarro Panthers travel east to meet the La Grange Leopards in a non-district contest.
When the teams met last year in Geronimo, La Grange jumped all over Navarro early. They quickly put two scores on the board and led 14-0 with 3:41 left in the first quarter.
Then lightning came and forced both teams into their locker rooms. After about an hour’s delay, the game was cancelled and everyone headed home. It was never completed and the early scores were erased.
It will always remain unknown as to whether that game would have continued to be a rout for the Leopards or if the Panthers would have been able to fight their way back into it. Many from La Grange likely believe the lightning cost them a certain win.
Navarro head coach Rod Blount will not venture a guess as to what the result would have been. But he does believe the way it started turned out well for his team.
“We had a good talk with the kids and then the coaches stayed up all night working,” he said. “Everybody got focused and we were able to turn the season around.”
The Panthers went on to win their next four games and reached the state quarterfinals.
The Leopards look even tougher this year than they did in 2018. They are 3-0 with wins over quality opponents, including an attention grabbing 43-39 win last week at La Vernia.
Blount said they will be the best all-around team the Panthers have faced this season.
“They have good athletes with a lot of speed,” he said. “They’re a well-coach ball club that has won their games led by both their offense and their defense. And they have the best skill position players we have seen thus far.”
The Leopards have a highly versatile weapon in junior Matthew Johnson. He will line up as both a quarterback and running back and try to get on the edge, often leading a jet sweep.
“He’s tall and quick and covers a lot of ground,” Blount said of Johnson. “They use him well and make sure he gets plenty of touches.”
Johnson ran for 132 yards against La Vernia last week.
Mainly, they will use Caden Cooper at quarterback and Blount also sees him as dangerous. He said La Grange runs a lot of quarterback sneaks with Cooper who turns them into big plays.
“He’s a special young man,” Blount said. “He can beat you with his legs and though they don’t throw a lot, he hits his target when they do.”
On the other side of the ball, Blount said the Leopards’ defensive line is extremely athletic and “they come off the ball better than anybody we’ve seen in a while.” He said their linebackers are physical and their secondary is very fast.
“If they give up a little bit, normally somebody in the secondary is able to make a play and prevent a long touchdown run,” he said.
Blount points to safety Zach Werner and middle linebacker Coltin Whitaker as two standouts on La Grange’s defense.
“Both are really aggressive and do a good job getting to the ball and making plays,” he said.
To win, Blount said the Panthers will need to control the ball, limit big plays defensively, and win the kicking game.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. It will be La Grange’s homecoming game.
Scot Kibbe is a regular contributor to the Seguin Gazette. He’s been covering Navarro football for 28 years.
