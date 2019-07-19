Championship baseball is coming to Seguin this weekend at Smokey Joe Field, with opening cermonies this afternoon at 4 p.m., followed by Seguin’s team kicking off the action at 5:30 p.m. tonight.
Each of the teams from outside of Texas won their district, sectional, and state tournaments to get here. Two different teams in Texas, Texas East and Texas West, won via tournaments for each side of the state.
Seguin got in by winning the Texas District 31 tournament against teams from Central Texas and was designated the host team.
The winner of the regional tournament qualifies for the Senior League World Series, to be held in Easley, South Carolina, July 27 though August 3.
The Southwestern Region winner will play an opponent to be determined on July 28 at 7:30 p.m., with the game to be televised on ESPN.
Teams from Oklahoma, New Mexico and Louisiana will join the three Texas teams over the five days of play in the tournament.
Following the opening ceremony this afternoon, Seguin opens the tournament taking on Oklahoma, with New Mexico and Texas East following at 8 p.m.
International teams from Australia, Canada, Europe and Africa, the Caribbean, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, and from six different regions in the United States will make the Senior League World Series.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor for the Seguin Gazette. He can be contacted by e-mail at sports@seguingazette.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.